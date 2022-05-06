SNC-Lavalin to pay $30M under agreement with Quebec over bridge bribes

·1 min read

MONTREAL — SNC-Lavalin Inc. says it will pay Quebec nearly $30 million over three years to settle criminal bribery charges stemming from bridge work in Montreal.

The charges against SNC-Lavalin and SNC-Lavalin International related to events that occurred between 1997 and 2004 in connection with the Jacques Cartier Bridge deck rehabilitation project between Montreal and Longueuil.

Negotiations with Quebec's Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) began immediately after charges were filed on Sept. 23.

The RCMP had arrested the same day two former executives of SNC-Lavalin — Normand Morin and Kamal Francis, former respective vice-presidents of SNC-Lavalin and SNC-Lavalin International.

The charges followed the 2017 conviction of Michel Fournier, former president and CEO of the Federal Bridge Corp.

He had admitted receiving $2.23 million in bribes from SNC-Lavalin in connection with the $128-million project to repair the bridge.

The remediation agreement will allow SNC-Lavalin to continue to do business with Quebec, Canadian and foreign governments, thereby reducing the negative consequences for the company's employees, retirees, customers and shareholders.

The agreement requires approval from the Quebec Superior Court at a hearing on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SNC)

The Canadian Press

