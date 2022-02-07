SNC-Lavalin completes the transfer of sixth Canadian asset into its Infrastructure investment vehicle

·1 min read

MONTREAL, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has announced today that it has finalized the transfer of a sixth public-private partnership (P3) asset, the InPower BC General Partnership, to the SNC-Lavalin Infrastructure Partners LP (the "Partnership") for a total cash consideration of approximately $41 million for SNC-Lavalin. InPower BC General Partnership is the entity contracted to deliver and provide services to the new John Hart Generating Station in British Columbia.

"The transfer is another great example of the success of the Partnership as it creates significant value for SNC-Lavalin and enables us to continue to efficiently redeploy capital back into new development opportunities,'' said Stéphanie Vaillancourt, President, Capital and Operations & Maintenance, SNC-Lavalin. SNC-Lavalin's Operations & Maintenance arm will continue to provide asset management services at the facility for the next 11 years.

SNC-Lavalin holds a 20% interest in the Partnership that was launched and announced on June 30, 2017. The initial closing of the first four assets was reached on September 27, 2017, with a fifth asset transfer completed on June 28, 2018.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

