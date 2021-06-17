SNB's Maechler says transition to SARON well on track, dervivatives need work

BERN, June 17 (Reuters) - The switch to Swiss money market rate SARON from the former LIBOR benchmark is well on track, but more work remains to be done on derivatives, Swiss National Bank Board Member Andrea Maechler said on Thursday.

"The changeover to SARON is well on track – especially in the cash market," she said in remarks prepared for the central bank's news conference.

However, in derivative markets, LIBOR swaps still accounted for a significant amount of swap volumes and as a primary price reference in capital markets, she said. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)