Snarling Richarlison is Mr Misunderstood – the Premier League would be poorer without him

Richarlison was on the scoresheet against his old club Everton on Saturday - Getty Images

It was just a moment, a fleeting no-look flick on the halfway line. But the roar for Richarlison’s touch came from all four sides of the ground at Tottenham’s stadium. An outpouring of love – a simple yet sure sign that what had been a fractious relationship is blossoming.

By the evening, Richarlison was reflecting on the type of afternoon that occupies the dreams of youthful wannabes. Another goal; another Tottenham victory; and a standing ovation.

Naturally, he maintained his stern exterior throughout. In part, that is his on-field persona. Snarl, grit, and now goals.

But there were other factors too. First, there was genuine respect for Everton, his former employer. Upon sweeping in Brennan Johnson’s early cross, Richarlison raised an almost apologetic hand. And, later, the grimace accompanying his substitution owed to, according to Ange Postecoglou, a sore back.

Richarlison's goal celebration was muted, coming against his former club - Getty Images

By then, Richarlison had done his job. He has four goals in three key games, three necessary wins after Tottenham – who, remember, topped the Premier League for a time – had taken just a point from 15.

Richarlison missed November having undergone groin surgery to correct what he described on social media as “unbearable pain, affecting my performance and joy on the field” throughout 2023. During that absence, there were whispers of a January switch to the Saudi Pro League. With the odd exception, such rumours swirl around only those enduring difficult times.

That seems laughable now. Tottenham cannot let Richarlison leave. They need him more than ever. Harry Kane is long-gone, living the Bavarian dream, and James Maddison remains injured. Richarlison is stepping up, and his central presence allows Son Heung-min – scorer of Spurs’ second on Saturday – to torment teams from the left.

And when you think about it, that is quite the narrative shift. As arcs go, it is a steep one. Remember, this is a £60 million forward who scored just one league goal in his maiden Tottenham campaign. Few fans, if any, would have minded his mid-game removal in the early throes of the season. Yet on Saturday, worried glances were exchanged as he trotted off.

“He feels a bit freer now both mentally and physically,” said Postecoglou. “That helps him out there. His performances since he’s got back have been – as well as the goals – really good.”

To properly understand Richarlison, a few stones must be lifted. Underneath them are plenty of endearing stories. Take, for example, a tale from his teenage years at America Mineiro. Richarlison signed a deal with Nike, who delivered a new batch of clothes to him at the club’s training ground. His first action? Pack up his old clothes and hand them out to the homeless. He gave away the suitcase. Perhaps such truly selfless acts are now being rewarded.

Then there was a more recent show of vulnerability while on Brazil duty back in September. Having been substituted in a 5-1 victory over Bolivia, Richarlison was in tears on the bench.

In an interview afterwards, he spoke of a “turbulent time”, of issues created by the type of characters who circle young footballers with money, and of seeking “psychological help… to work on my mind.” It was a salient reminder that footballers are people, not commodities.

Only a few months on, Richarlison is flourishing, doubtless in part due to Postecoglou’s arm-round-the-shoulder management.

Richarlison is starting to flourish under Ange Postecoglou's leadership - Reuters/Paul Childs

After Saturday’s final whistle, a topless Richarlison wandered over to the corner of North London housing Everton’s travelling supporters. Universally adored during a four-season spell at Goodison Park; that love wavered neither on his summer 2022 departure, nor after his weekend goal.

Given football’s fickleness, that is the mark of a special human. The Premier League would be poorer without him, mate.