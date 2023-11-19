Snarestone: Plan to increase size of sewage treatment facility

Plans to expand a sewage treatment plant in Leicestershire have been lodged by water company Severn Trent.

A planning application to increase the size of the facility in Snarestone, near Measham, was submitted to the council on 7 November.

New tanks, pumping stations and a laboratory will be built next to the current site if permission is granted.

Severn Trent said it would create new jobs and ensure the plant can keep up with future population growth.

The water company added the extension from Snarestone Road to the edge of the existing facilities will improve the quality of its discharges into the River Mease, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

In the application, Severn Trent said the plant needs to be bigger to meet higher levels of daily sewage flow, as well as tighter regulations on the amount of phosphorus that can be in the treated sewage when it is discharged.

Phosphorus is found in sewage as most cleaning products and detergents contain a high level of it, but if too much is released into the waterways, it can cause harmful algae growth.

