Snapple Is Releasing a New Mystery Flavor, and the Color Is Perfect for Summer

Photo credit: Snapple

From Best Products

Having a cold drink in your hand at all times is a must during the summer months. While Snapple has certainly satisfied that need with its lemonade line and Pineapple of my Eye flavor that came out this year, who says they can’t give us more? You’re going to be putting your taste buds to the test with the brand’s newest mystery flavor.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There isn’t just one mystery with Snapple’s creation, there are two. For one, you’ll have to really concentrate to figure out what the flavor is. No hints here! Plus, your help is needed in naming it. So once you get a sense of what the drink tastes like, you can come up with a witty name and follow the directions on the bottle to submit your idea. Then, you can share it with your friends and family so yours gets the most votes. Time to Name the Flav!

While the drink officially launches in July and will be available through August, people have already been suggesting names for it. So far, the top three flavor names are Lemon Ol’ Razzle Dazzle, Pear-of-Grapes, and Juicy MacJuiceFace. As you can see, nothing is off limits.

You can find the limited-edition mystery Snapple flavor in stores this summer. Something tells us that we’re going to like this flavor, so we’re already dreading the moment it disappears.

Read More:

Minute Maid Has a New Blue Raspberry Flavor

Dole Now Makes Lemonade and Pink Lemonade Drinks

Tropicana Has Two New Flavors That Scream Summertime

Follow BestProducts.com on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest!

You Might Also Like