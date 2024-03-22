After snapping club, this PGA Tour player withdrew from the Valspar Championship

Justin Lower’s opening round of the Valspar Championship was one to forget with the former University of Akron star finishing the day with a 77 at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.

It’s been a frustrating stretch for Lower, who finished tied for third at the Mexico Open but has since missed two of the last three cuts, including last week at the Players Championship.

And his discontent grew on his final hole of the opening round as he tried to blast out of a greenside bunker and caught the fringe.

As Lower was exiting the bunker, he stepped on his sand wedge, snapping it in two.

Justin Lower broke his club after a tough bunker shot. pic.twitter.com/NHo17ord4O — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 21, 2024

With what would certainly be an uphill day on Friday, as the cutline is expected to fall somewhere near par, Lower withdrew prior to the second round of play, with no explanation given on his exit.

Justin Lower WD prior to the second round of the Valspar Championship. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 22, 2024

Kevin Streelman held the solo lead after the opening round of play as his 64 gave him a one-stroke edge over Kevin Roy and a two-stroke lead over the trio of Adam Svensson, Carl Yuan and Peter Malnati.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek