Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx vs. Intel Core i5

Intel is under assault. Its long-running tenure as the king of computing CPUs is being shaken at its foundation with the latest generation CPUs from AMD on desktop and mobile. Team red isn’t the only competition, though. Qualcomm is also posturing up to Intel’s mobile dominance with some intriguing chips of its own. Its laptop Snapdragon chips use the clever big/little core design of its smartphone system on chip (SoC) designs, but with a little more processing and graphical oomph. The 8cx is the latest attempt to topple Intel from its processing throne.

Where previous Always Connected Windows laptops powered by Snapdragon 835 and 850 chips have seen mixed results, perhaps the new Snapdragon 8cx can prove more capable.

Here’s how it stacks up against Intel’s midrange Core i5 CPUs.

CPU performance

The Snapdragon 8cx sports Qualcomm’s Kryo 495 octa-core CPU cores. It has eight of them to work with, four of which are lower-power Silver cores running at 1.8GHz, while the others are Gold cores running at 2.84GHz. Intel’s Core i5 mobile CPUs use a more traditional design with four general purpose cores, but they have support for hyperthreading, meaning that they can handle up to eight threads at once.

The best of Intel’s eighth-generation Whiskey Lake Core i5 CPUs operate at 1.6GHz but can turbo boost up to 4.1GHz on a single core when required or up to 3.7GHz across all four cores simultaneously. Its 10th-gen Ice Lake CPUs have a lower clock speed between 0.7GHz and 1.2GHz base clock, but they turbo up to 3.7GHz on one core and 3.3Ghz across all of them simultaneously. Its 10th-gen Comet Lake CPUs clock higher still, reaching up to 4.4GHz in some configurations.

Ice Lake CPUs are based on a 10nm process node, which helps propel Ice Lake CPUs ahead of 14nm Whiskey Lake chips, even with a lower boost clock. Comet Lake CPUs are also based on a 14nm process but still tend to be faster than Ice Lake chips, even if they aren’t as efficient. Qualcomm’s 8cx is based on a more refined 7nm process — the same one that has seen AMD make big gains with its desktop chips.

There are plenty of reviews for Core i5-equipped laptops and 2-in-1s — you can read about many of them here — but there are far fewer devices in the wild that support the 8cx in mid-2020. Still, there are some, and they have made some impressive results. We got our hands on the first of the bunch, the Samsung Galaxy Book S, in August 2019 and really liked it. Reviews of the finished product were strong too, claiming that the 8cx was a great improvement over previous-generation laptop SoCs from Qualcomm. It offered good performance and great battery life.

What it didn’t offer, though, was Core i5 beating performance. The 8cx struggles with intensive web browsing (itself not exactly the most strenuous of tasks). In our review of the 8cx-equipped Lenovo Flex 5G, We found it just about capable enough to compete with slower dual-core i3 Intel CPUs, and even select Core i5s in multi-threaded tasks. Single threaded tasks saw it severely hamstrung by its lower clock speed, however.

Another comparison worth making, is with the Microsoft Surface Pro X’s SQ1 chip, which is a modified Snapdragon 8cx. In some reviews, that CPU falls behind Intel’s Core i5 and i7 processors in the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3, further highlighting the 8cx’s good, but not good enough, performance.

