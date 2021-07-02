Snapchat-posted video of speeding at 170 km/h leads to suspended licence
A Labrador man who posted a video to Snapchat featuring a high-speed — and seatbelt-less — ride has found himself with court dates and no driver's licence.
RCMP in Happy Valley-Goose Bay said the man, 23, was travelling at about 170 km/h in a video that was uploaded to the popular social media platform.
On top of the speed, he was also seen using a cellphone while driving.
"The driver, who identified himself in the video, was doing all of this with a sleeping passenger on board," RCMP said in a statement Friday.
The driver's licence has been suspended.
Police also ticketed him Wednesday for excessive speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and using a cellphone while driving.