SNAP Schedule: Montana Access Card Benefits for March 2022

Montana distributes its SNAP, or food stamp, benefits through what is called the Montana Access card. The access card operates just like a regular EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) card.

The Montana Access card is accepted anywhere EBT benefits are, and can be used to purchase fresh produce and groceries. Residents in Montana need to meet the gross and net income standards in order to participate in the program. They are then evaluated for the income standard after some allowable deductions are taken into consideration. Montana residents can deduct up to 20% of the total gross earned income for each household, as well as a standard deduction of the net income limit based on household size. Certain dependent-care costs and legally owed and paid child support also count towards deductions for the proposed SNAP benefits. Some shelter costs and medical expenses can be deducted, as well.

Benefits are paid out over the course of five days beginning with the second day of the month. Each benefit recipient is issued a TEAMS case number. The number with which this case number ends determines when one receives their benefit.

If your:

TEAMS case # ends in Benefits available 0 or 1 2nd of the month 2 or 3 3rd of the month 4 or 5 4th of the month 6 or 7 5th of the month 8 or 9 6th of the month

You can apply online for Montana SNAP benefits, or call the Public Assistance Helpline at 1-88-706-1535.

