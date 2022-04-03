SNAP Schedule 2022: April Payments

jetcityimage / iStock.com

April is quickly approaching, and many families are looking for their fourth SNAP benefit payment of the year.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is the largest federal nutrition assistance program in the United States. SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance for eligible low-income individuals and families. Benefits are typically paid out through an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card, but some states may give this program a different name.

State agencies are responsible for the administration of the program and ensuring program integrity. States determine the eligibility of individuals and households to receive SNAP benefits and then issue monthly SNAP benefit payments.

Individual states are also responsible for their own SNAP payment schedules. Most states distribute funds according to the identification number for their programs, but some states may distribute all SNAP benefits on a particular day each month. For example, New Hampshire sends out benefits on the 5th of every month, but Alabama sends out benefits from the 4th to the 23rd of every month, based on the last two digits of your case number.

To find your specific payment date for SNAP benefits, you’ll need to visit your state’s specific SNAP program/provider website. Just type the name of your state and SNAP into your search engine and you should see a link to the agency that administers your benefits. From there, you can also sign up for benefits, check if you’re eligible — and when you will receive your card and payments.

You can also visit Providers, a website (and free app) to see your EBT food stamp balance and information about SNAP EBT in your state. Visit the Providers website and choose your home state in the “EBT in My State” dropdown tab. From there, you can view the deposit schedule for your state. Payments may be sent throughout the month; however, most states do not distribute benefits around holidays.

