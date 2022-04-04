Snap Inc.'s (NYSE:SNAP) Profit Outlook

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Snap Inc.'s (NYSE:SNAP) future prospects. Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The US$61b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$488m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Snap's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 37 of the American Interactive Media and Services analysts is that Snap is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$135m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 54%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Snap's upcoming projects, but, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Snap currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Snap's case is 59%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

