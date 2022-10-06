SNAP FAQ: What Is the Michigan Bridge Card and How Can You Apply for Benefits?

dusanpetkovic / iStock.com

In Michigan, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is administered through the state’s Food Assistance Program and is overseen by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Michigan’s SNAP program provides temporary food assistance for eligible low-income families and individuals. SNAP recipients are issued a specific amount each month via the Michigan Bridge Card, which can only be used to pay for authorized food items at participating locations.

The Michigan Bridge Card is similar to a debit or credit card. When paying for eligible groceries, swipe the card in the card reader and enter your PIN. Any non-eligible items must be purchased with a different form of payment.

To determine whether or not you are eligible to receive SNAP benefits, you must fill out an application. Use the MI Bridges portal to apply for assistance, check your eligibility status and manage your account online.

You can also fill out a paper application — an application which may be hand-delivered, mailed or faxed to a local Michigan Department of Health and Human Services office. If you need assistance, you can pick up an application during regular business hours at your nearest MDHHS office. If you’re unable to visit an office due to a disability, you can contact your local MDHHS office to request that someone come to your home to help you complete an application.

For Michigan’s Food Assistance Program, your application must be approved (or denied) by MDHHS within 30 days, or seven days if expedited.

Your eligibility is based on the financial situation of all members of your household. The MDHHS will review your expenses, assets and income to determine if you’re eligible for benefits — and how much you qualify for. If you have any questions about the Michigan Food Assistance Program, contact your local MDHHS office.

