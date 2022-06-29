SNAP Benefits: Delaware to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefit Checks – Do You Qualify?

M_a_y_a / iStock.com

Eligible households in Delaware will get emergency benefit checks in June as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Delaware Division of Social Services said on Wednesday.

Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as well as two cash assistance programs: Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and General Assistance (GA). You must be enrolled in one of those programs to be eligible.

The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards on Thursday, June 30, according to the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS). Eligible TANF and GA households will receive an emergency cash benefit check on or after Thursday, June 30.

All households with open SNAP cases will receive at least $95 in emergency food benefits. Here’s how they will be issued:

SNAP households that get the maximum food benefit amount for their household size or a prorated initial benefit will receive $95 in emergency food benefits.

SNAP households with a calculated emergency food benefit amount less than $95 will have their emergency benefit increased to $95.

SNAP households with a calculated emergency benefit amount of $95 or more will continue to receive the calculated emergency benefit amount to boost the household’s monthly benefit up to the maximum benefit amount for their household size.

The emergency assistance checks for TANF and GA families will increase a household’s monthly benefit for each program up to the maximum benefit amount for their household size. Households that already receive the maximum TANF or GA benefit amount — or that have a prorated benefit in June — are not eligible for the June emergency cash funds.

The DHSS has issued emergency benefits each month to eligible households since March 2020.

“Even with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations declining in our state, this virus continues to affect Delawareans, especially the most vulnerable,” DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik said in a statement. “Being able to offer these critical benefits again this month ensures that individuals and families are able to keep food on the table, while also easing the stress related to the rising costs at the grocery store.”

The emergency benefits will end at some point, she added, though no timetable was provided on when.

A household’s monthly emergency benefit is calculated by determining the current maximum benefit amount for the household size, minus the household’s current monthly benefit amount. For example, based on current USDA limits for SNAP benefits, if a household of one gets $100 in regular monthly benefits, that household will receive $150 in emergency benefits ($250 maximum benefit minus $100 monthly benefit).

The maximum benefit for a SNAP household of two is $459. That rises to $658 for a household of three; $835 for a household of four; $992 for a household of five; $1,190 for a household of six; $1,316 for a household of seven; and $1,504 for a household of eight. Households larger than that get $188 for each additional person.

For information on the TANF and GA maximums, visit the Delaware Health and Social Services website.

