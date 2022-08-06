SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022

Andrew Lisa
·7 min read
hapabapa / iStock.com
hapabapa / iStock.com

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps provide food security for more than 41 million people (about one in eight Americans), according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Although it’s a federal program, SNAP is administered by the states, which means benefits are distributed inconsistently across the country.

While eligibility requirements and benefit levels are uniform across all states except Alaska and Hawaii, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the way benefits are calculated can vary considerably from one state to the next.

Learn: 5 Things Americans Should Know About SNAP Benefits in 2022
SNAP Benefits Increase in 2022: What It Could Mean for the Immediate and Long-Term Future

In New Hampshire, for example, just 6% of the population participates in SNAP, and they receive a relatively low $110 monthly payment. In Louisiana, a full 17% of the population receives SNAP, and they average a fairly high payment of $135. Naturally, states with bigger populations have more SNAP recipients, and states with higher poverty rates have a greater percentage of their residents in the program.

Even the name of the program can change from state to state. In Wisconsin, it’s called FoodShare. In California, it’s called CalFresh. In Utah, it’s still called Food Stamps.

No matter the name, SNAP is a vital part of the social safety net. Here’s a look at how the states distribute SNAP.

Household and Individual Allotments Have Gone Up for 2022

In 2021, the USDA announced a cost of living adjustment (COLA) for SNAP in 2022. Here’s what you need to know:

  • For the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C., the maximum allotment for a family of four has been raised to $835 per month.

  • In Alaska, a family of four can now receive between $1,074 and $1,667 per month, depending on their rural/urban designation.

  • In Hawaii, the COLA raised the monthly limit to $1,573 for a family of four.

  • The minimum benefit increased to $20 in D.C. and the Lower 48, $26 to $40 in Alaska and $38 in Hawaii.

  • Benefits were also raised for Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

SNAP Benefits By States

Here’s an alphabetical look at each state’s number of SNAP participation, according to the most recent data from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Alabama

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $129

  • Number of recipients: 727,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 15%

Alaska

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $181

  • Number of recipients: 85,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Arizona

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $130

  • Number of recipients: 797,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Arkansas

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $108

  • Number of recipients: 355,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

California

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $141

  • Number of recipients: 3.79 million

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%

Colorado

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $128

  • Number of recipients: 450,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%

Connecticut

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $143

  • Number of recipients: 368,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%

Delaware

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $124

  • Number of recipients: 129,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

District of Columbia

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $142

  • Number of recipients: 94,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

Florida

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $127

  • Number of recipients: 2.85 million

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

Georgia

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $132

  • Number of recipients: 1.42 million

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

Hawaii

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $258

  • Number of recipients: 157,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Idaho

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $118

  • Number of recipients: 146,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%

Illinois

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $135

  • Number of recipients: 1.77 million

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

Indiana

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $129

  • Number of recipients: 574,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 9%

Iowa

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $121

  • Number of recipients: 320,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%

Kansas

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $119

  • Number of recipients: 201,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 7%

Kentucky

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $123

  • Number of recipients: 541,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Louisiana

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $135

  • Number of recipients: 810,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 17%

Maine

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $117

  • Number of recipients: 157,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Maryland

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $128

  • Number of recipients: 619,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%

Massachusetts

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $134

  • Number of recipients: 760,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Michigan

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $120

  • Number of recipients: 1.18 million

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Minnesota

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $111

  • Number of recipients: 409

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 7%

Mississippi

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $120

  • Number of recipients: 455,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 15%

Missouri

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $130

  • Number of recipients: 692,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Montana

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $123

  • Number of recipients: 107,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%

Nebraska

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $124

  • Number of recipients: 161,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%

Nevada

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $125

  • Number of recipients: 423,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

New Hampshire

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $110

  • Number of recipients: 76,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 6%

New Jersey

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $122

  • Number of recipients: 705,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%

New Mexico

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $127

  • Number of recipients: 448,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 21%

New York

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $136

  • Number of recipients: 2.66 million

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

North Carolina

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $126

  • Number of recipients: 1.33 million

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

North Dakota

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $126

  • Number of recipients: 49,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 6%

Ohio

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $132

  • Number of recipients: 1.38 million

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Oklahoma

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $128

  • Number of recipients: 574,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

Oregon

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $133

  • Number of recipients: 599,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

Pennsylvania

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $129

  • Number of recipients: 1.76 million

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

Rhode Island

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $144

  • Number of recipients: 152,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

South Carolina

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $127

  • Number of recipients: 601,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

South Dakota

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $136

  • Number of recipients: 81,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 9%

Tennessee

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $131

  • Number of recipients: 903,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

Texas

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $125

  • Number of recipients: 3.41

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Utah

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $122

  • Number of recipients: 172,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 5%

Vermont

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $122

  • Number of recipients: 69,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Virginia

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $128

  • Number of recipients: 705,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%

Washington

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $119

  • Number of recipients: 825,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

West Virginia

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $117

  • Number of recipients: 305,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 17%

Wisconsin

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $113

  • Number of recipients: 617

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Wyoming

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $124

  • Number of recipients: 26,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 5%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Kailen Sheridan, Lucas Cavallini named Canada Soccer players of the month

    TORONTO — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Lucas Cavallini have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July. Sheridan was named the top 'keeper at the recent CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, where she helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sheridan and teammates Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles and Julia Grosso were named to the tournament's Best XI. Sheridan, a native of Whitby, Ont., who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's San Diego Wave, posted four consecut

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal ... it was the first

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal ... it was the first

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Fire at Prince George baseball stadium being investigated as arson, say RCMP

    A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Toronto FC moves to bring Richie Laryea back into the fold after stint in England

    Toronto FC moved to strengthen its roster Thursday, finalizing a deal to bring fullback Richie Laryea back into the fold. The 27-year-old from Toronto spent three seasons in TFC colours before being sold to Nottingham Forest in January. But he saw limited playing time in England's second tier, unable to crack a Forest lineup on a winning run under manager Steve Cooper, who led the team to promotion. Toronto coach Bob Bradley, who doubles as the team's sporting director, said the deal to bring ba

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to Los Cabos Open quarterfinals with straight sets win

    LOS CABOS, Mexico — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Los Cabos Open on Wednesday. The Montreal native defeated Alex Hernandez 6-3, 7-5. Auger-Aliassime hit 15 aces to Hernandez's zero, while breaking the Mexican on four out of seven opportunities. It was the 21-year-old's first match of the tournament having received a bye into the round of 16. He will go head-to-head against American Steve Johnson on Thursday with a semifinal spot on the line. Auger-Aliassime

  • Vote: With Huberdeau signed long-term, who won the Flames-Panthers trade?

    The Flames salvaged a potentially disastrous summer by inking Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year deal. How are you feeling about the Tkachuk trade now?

  • Shot putter Mitton throws 19.44m for 3rd at Diamond League in Poland

    Fresh off a gold-medal performance at the Commonwealth Games, Sarah Mitton delivered the 15th top-three finish of her banner shot put season on Saturday. The Canadian record holder's 19.44-metre throw on her second of six attempts held up for a third-place result at Silesia Kamila Skolimowska, the first-ever Diamond League track and field meet in Chorzów, Poland. Three days earlier, the native of Brooklyn, N.S., threw 19.03 to edge Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd in the Commonwealth final in Birmi

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w