SNAP Benefits 2022: Lone Star Card February Schedule

SNAP benefits in Texas are distributed through what is called a Lone Star Card. This card is similar to the EBT cards that other states use and can be redeemed the same way you would use a credit card or debit card at any store that accepts SNAP benefit payments.

The Lone Star Card can be used to buy fresh groceries, vegetables, dairy, meat and poultry products. Texas residents can even buy garden seeds with Lone Star cards.

However, these SNAP cannot be used to:

  • Buy tobacco.

  • Buy alcoholic drinks.

  • Buy things you can’t eat or drink.

  • Pay for food bills you owe.

In Texas, most people aged 16 to 59 must follow work rules in order to receive SNAP benefits, meaning that an individual must look for a job or be in an approved work program in order to qualify. If the person already has a job, they cannot quit without good reason and still receive SNAP benefits.

Benefits are sent out over 15 days, beginning on the 1st and based on the last digit in your Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call the Lone Star Help Desk at 800-777-7328 or use the store locator here to find a participating grocer near you.

Here’s when you’ll receive your February Lone Star Benefits:

EDG # ends in

Benefits available

0

1st of the month

1

3rd of the month

2

5th of the month

3

6th of the month

4

7th of the month

5

9th of the month

6

11th of the month

7

12th of the month

8

13th of the month

9

15th of the month

Looking for other programs?You_can_find_details_on_ Medicaid, TANF and children’s medical insurance at YourTexasBenefits.com.

