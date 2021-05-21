Snap Is Acquiring AR Display Maker WaveOptics for More Than $500 Million

In its biggest-ever acquisition, Snap is buying U.K.-based WaveOptics, the company that makes the augmented-reality displays for Snap’s new Spectacles smart glasses, in a deal worth more than $500 million over two years.

A Snap spokesperson confirmed the company’s acquisition of WaveOptics, which was first reported by The Verge. WaveOptics didn’t respond to a request for more info.

More from Variety

Under the terms of Snap’s deal for WaveOptics, it will pay approximately half the purchase price at closing (in stock). After two years, Snap would pay the other half in either cash or stock. WaveOptics, which is based in Oxford, U.K., had raised about $65 million in funding to date, according to PitchBook Data.

News of Snap’s acquisition of WaveOptics comes a day after it unveiled the next-generation Spectacles at the Snap Partner Summit 2021. They’re Snap’s first smart glasses that can display AR virtual objects overlaid in a wearer’s field of vision. For now, the new Spectacles are not available to buy — CEO Evan Spiegel said the company has made them available to a handful of AR creators and developers to experiment with.

The deal to buy WaveOptics is a signal that Snap is bullish on the prospect of AR-enabled smart glasses blossoming into a large consumer market — unlike its previous attempts with the Spectacles, which allow wearers to record and upload videos.

(Pictured above: Snap CEO Evan Spiegel demonstrating the company’s new Spectacles with augmented reality support)

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.