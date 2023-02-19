SNAP 2023: Everything To Know About Changes

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Formerly referred to as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is a government welfare program that provides assistance to families and individuals suffering from food insecurity. As many as 41.2 million U.S. citizens, or about 1 in 8 Americans, participated in the program in fiscal year 2022.

Read: Here’s How Much Americans Have in Their Savings Accounts in 2023

Learn: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

Although the broad strokes of the SNAP program remain the same from year to year, certain details change annually. Here are some of the biggest changes that are on tap for the SNAP program in 2023.

Cost-of-Living Adjustment

SNAP benefits are adjusted annually based on the rate of inflation. The announced increase in payments for 2023 — which technically started Oct. 1, 2022 — was 12.5%. This means that households receiving $500 in SNAP benefits from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sep. 30, 2022, will see an increase to $562.50 for this year.

Higher Top Payouts

Starting Oct. 1, 2022, and running until Sept. 30, 2023, SNAP recipients will see higher maximum benefit amounts. The values vary depending on the size of the qualifying household, as follows:

One-person: $281 vs. $250

Two-person: $516 vs. $459

Three-person: $740 vs. $658

Four-person: $939 vs. $835

Five-person: $1,116 vs. $992

Six-person: $1,339 vs. $1,190

Seven-person: $1,480 vs. $1,316

Eight-person: $1,691 vs. $1,504

Each additional person: $211 vs. $188

Take Our Poll: How Much of a Tax Refund Do You Expect in 2023?

These SNAP maximums apply to the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia. Separate tables are in place for residents of Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Alaska and Hawaii. Here is the range of SNAP maximums for each of these locales based on household size:

Guam: $415-$2,493, plus $312 for each additional person beyond eight (up from $369-$2,216, plus $277 per additional person)

U.S. Virgin Islands: $362-$2,174, plus $272 for each additional person beyond eight (up from $322-$1,933, plus $242 per additional person)

Alaska: $351-$3,274, plus up to $409 for each additional person beyond eight (up from $322-$3,002, plus up to $375 per additional person)

Hawaii: $538-$3,230, plus $404 for each additional person beyond eight (up from $274-$2,832, plus $354 per additional person)

Story continues

Easier Eligibility Limits

To qualify for SNAP benefits, households must have net monthly incomes below these levels, with different limits applying to those in the 48 states, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, those in Alaska, and residents of Hawaii. Starting Oct. 1, 2022, limits were increased to the following levels:

Household size 1: $1,133/$1,416 /$1,303 (48 states, Guam and Virgin Islands/ Alaska/Hawaii, up from $1,074/$1,341/$1,235 the prior year)

Household size 2: $1,526/$1,908/$1,755 (up from $1,452/$1,815/$1,670)

Household size 3: $1,920/$2,400/$2,208 (up from $1,830/$2,288/$2,105)

Household size 4: $2,313/$2,891/$2,660 (up from $2,209/$2,761/$2,540)

Household size 5: $2,706/$3,383/$3,113 (up from $2,587/$3,235/$2,975)

Household size 6: $3,100/$3,875/$3,565 (up from $2,965/$3,708/$3,410)

Household size 7: $3,493/$4,366/$4,018 (up from $3,344/$4,181/$3,845)

Household size 8: $3,886/$4,858/$4,470 (up from $3,722/$4,655/$4,280)

Each additional member: $394/$492/$453 (up from $379/$474/$435)

Maximum Asset Limits

SNAP maximum allowable asset limits increase for this fiscal year as follows:

Households with at least one member who is age 60 or older or is disabled: $4,250, up from $3,750 the prior year

All other households: $2,750, up from $2,500 the prior year

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: SNAP 2023: Everything To Know About Changes