A snake was spotted on this United flight from Florida. It was flying business class

Unruly passengers, confrontations, turbulence, delays. Those are familiar problems in air travel these days.

But then there is the snake stowaway. In business class.

United Airlines confirmed to the Miami Herald that one was discovered Monday afternoon on Flight 2038 from Tampa International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

“After being alerted by passengers, our crew called the appropriate authorities to take care of the situation,” United said in a statement.

The critter, which reportedly turned out to be a harmless garter, also known as a grass snake, was removed from the flight, which landed in Newark at around 1 p.m.

The “appropriate authorities” included folks from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, as well as the airport’s wildlife operations staff, who teamed up in the effort, according to WINK News.

There were no injuries reported to humans or non-humans, but the snake’s presence did cause some temporary chaos and fear.

A passenger on board the flight told News 12 New Jersey that as the plane was taxiing on the runway, people who spotted the unwanted passenger began screaming and lifting their legs off of the floor.

The jet-setting snake was reportedly released into the wilds of the Garden State.