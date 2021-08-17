Snake in a spice rack gives Sydney shoppers a fright

A python has been discovered in a spice rack in the Sydney suburb of Glenorie.

The snake left shoppers scared as it slithered around the spices at Woolworths Supermarket at Glenorie in New South Wales.

The reptile was eventually removed by a snake catcher, reported The Sydney Morning Herald.

It is unclear how it got there in the first place.

Australia has 14 species of pythons, almost half the world’s total of 31 species.

