Snake in a spice rack gives Sydney shoppers a fright

(9 News)

A python has been discovered in a spice rack in the Sydney suburb of Glenorie.

The snake left shoppers scared as it slithered around the spices at Woolworths Supermarket at Glenorie in New South Wales.

A sneaky snake has been spotted doing some essential shopping in Sydney. 🐍



The python gave shoppers a fright, slithering around the spices at a Woolworths at Glenorie.



The reptile was eventually removed by a snake catcher. #9News pic.twitter.com/42T3zaUngT — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) August 17, 2021

The reptile was eventually removed by a snake catcher, reported The Sydney Morning Herald.

It is unclear how it got there in the first place.

Australia has 14 species of pythons, almost half the world’s total of 31 species.

Read More

Taliban officials declare ‘amnesty’ and urge women to join government

Best pictures of the day

Taliban filmed on fairground rides as militants enjoy ‘spoils of war’