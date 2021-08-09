Snake Found In Mumbai-Bound IndiGo Flight at Kolkata Airport

There was panic at the Kolkata Airport on Friday after a snake was spotted onboard an IndiGo flight. The snake was curled around a baggage belt in the Mumbai-bound flight before the passengers boarded the aircraft. The flight was parked at a secluded bay area at Kolkata airport. The authorities were alerted about the reptile by the baggage handlers. The video of the incident posted by a journalist on social media has gone viral.

A baggage handler saw the snake in the flight which had landed in Kolkata from Raipur. It was curled around a baggage belt in the plane. A staff member immediately informed airport authorities and asked others to clear the area. Later the forest department officials were informed who rescued the snake.

According to officials, it was a non-poisonous rat snake. They said the snake entered the plane while the baggage was being offloaded from the flight upon its scheduled arrival from Raipur.

A day after the incident, journalist Tarun Shukla shared the video of the snake in the flight. Shukla also informed that nobody was injured in the incident.

Perhaps the snake wanted an @IndiGo6E flight as a belated 15th birthday offer yesterday. Thankfully, taken away by the Kolkata forest department.

And when it was inside.. 🐍 pic.twitter.com/1h8L8FdWm7 — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) August 6, 2021

According to a report in the Times of India, IndiGo officials said the flight had reached the airport around 6 pm with passengers from Raipur. Later, another aircraft was arranged for the passengers who were due to board the Mumbai-bound flight.

