It's the last day to save on Meghan Markle’s go-to sneakers at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle is a California girl at heart, and her fashion often reflects these roots, from her beach-waved hair and her sustainable clothing. Plus, who can forget when she wore jeans to Wimbledon? The Duchess of Sussex seemingly prefers a more laid back look. And nothing is cooler than her go-to classic pair of Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.

Meghan has been spotted wearing the iconic trainers for several years. In 2016, she wore the kicks at the airport on her way back from a romantic getaway with Prince Harry, as well as on official royal trip to New Zealand in 2018. Recently, she wore them in Los Angeles, which is her hometown and her and Prince Harry’s new home base.

On Aug. 21, she wore the Adidas Stan Smith sneakers while volunteering to distribute school supplies, food, clothing and more to local students in need with LA-based charity Baby2Baby. She paired the sneakers with olive green shorts, a white linen button-down blouse and a fabric face mask by Black-owned NYC-based brand Royal Jelly Harlem.

According to the blog Meghan’s Fashion, Markle wore the shoes twice in one week in April while working with Project Angel Food to deliver meals to people with life-threatening illnesses.

While we don’t know exactly where Meghan’s love for Adidas Stan Smith unisex sneakers come from, we have a pretty good guess: They’re comfortable and they’re mostly all-white leather, so they go with everything. The style Meghan has been wearing most recently features a pop of green on the back, but the shoe also comes in all-white and white with a touch navy, coral, gold or black.

During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, happening now through Aug. 30, the sneakers are on sale for 15 percent off (plus, if you have a Nordstrom credit card, you’ll get an additional $40 Bonus Note). The shoes run slightly large, so we recommend sizing down a half-size.

Meghan isn’t the only super fan of these sneakers. On Nordstrom’s website, Adidas Stan Smith sneakers have over 4,700 reviews with 76 percent of reviewers giving them 5 out of 5 stars. Additionally, 15 percent of reviewers gave them 4 stars.