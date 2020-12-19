Snag a free subscription to Food Network Kitchen when you buy the Fire TV Stick
During the holidays, there is nothing better than curling up on the couch and watching a new show. And while live TV is great, no one can deny that using a streaming platform, like Netflix, Disney+ or Hulu, beats having to sit through commercial breaks.
If you’ve been meaning to upgrade your streaming setup at home, now is the time because when you buy Amazon’s Fire TV Stick on sale, you also get a one-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen for free.
If you’re new to Food Network Kitchen, it lets you “cook along with your favorite chefs, stream episodes of your favorite Food Network shows and enjoy step-by-step tutorials.” So whether you’re looking for some recipe inspiration or cooking shows are your favorite form of self-care, the Food Network Kitchen has it all.
But, of course, the Fire TV Stick will also hook up with you tons of other streaming options (in full HD). Giving you access to tens of thousands of channels and apps like Apple TV+, Spotify and Youtube TV, the discreet Fire TV Stick simply plugs into your television making set up ridiculously easy.
The device also has Alexa voice remote capabilities, so you can use your voice to open apps, turn on your favorite show, play your favorite music and more.
Plus, the Fire TV Stick is a No. 1 best-seller on Amazon and has earned a 4.8 out of 5-star ratings thanks to more than 27,000 five-star reviews.
Snag this entertainment must-have for just $30 and also get a year of Food Network Kitchen!
