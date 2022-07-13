Snag Amazon Prime Day prices with home and tech deals at Best Buy—save on Apple, Samsung and LG

Jon Winkler, Brittany Romano
·6 min read
Get Prime Day-level savings on TVs, appliances and laptops with these Best Buy deals.
Get Prime Day-level savings on TVs, appliances and laptops with these Best Buy deals.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Prime Day 2022 is underway, but Amazon isn't the only place you can shop for savings this week. Right now, Best Buy is hosting a summer sale of its own with amazing Prime Day-level deals on essential tech. Whether you're in the market for an Apple laptop, a Samsung TV or an LG dishwasher, you don't need a Prime membership to get proper savings today.

Shop the Best Buy sale

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

UPDATE 9:30AM EST: Today is the last day of Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale, but there is still a boatload of savings to shop. We'll be updating this page throughout the day with price changes, items out of stock and new deals so you can have a chance to save big on tech essentials right now. — Jon Winkler, Reviewed.

Whether you’re shopping for the perfect appliance to complete your home renovation or a reliable pair of earbuds that can tackle back-to-back zoom meetings, the tech retailer has tons of devices on sale now to rival Amazon Prime Day 2022—which kicked off yesterday morning, July 12. There are even select Amazon devices on sale for great prices at Best Buy!

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here: Shop the 160+ best Amazon Prime deals right now

Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

The best Prime Day deals to shop at Best Buy

Here are our top ten favorite Prime Day-level deals you can shop at Best Buy right now, including a reliable gas range and a feature-rich smart TV.

  1. Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) with Google Assistant for $29.99 (Save $20)

  2. Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-The-Ear Headphones for $124 (Save $125.99)

  3. Shark Air Purifier 4 for $199.99 (Save $150)

  4. KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for $279.99 (Save $170)

  5. Motorola Edge 256GB for $299.99 (Save $400)

  6. HP Pavilion 2-in-1 14-Inch Touch Screen Laptop for $529.99 (Save $300)

  7. Whirlpool 5.1-Cubic Foot Freestanding Gas Range from $549.99 (Save $228 to $233)

  8. NordicTrack Commercial S15i Fitness Bike for $799.99 (Save $500)

  9. Acer 16-Inch 512GB Predator Triton 500 SE for $1,199.99 (Save $550)

  10. Samsung 75-Inch Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $2,199.99 (Save $600)

TV deals at Best Buy

Turn your living room into your own personal home theater, Best Buy has some great deals on incredible screens from LG, TCL and more.

Turn your living room into a home theater with these Best Buy deals on TVs.
Turn your living room into a home theater with these Best Buy deals on TVs.

Laptop deals at Best Buy

Access your emails, documents, photos and more with relief courtesy of Best Buy's deals on laptops.  Shop devices from Apple, Acer and more that are super portable and ultra-powerful.

Get the best portable computing power with these Best Buy laptop deals available now.
Get the best portable computing power with these Best Buy laptop deals available now.

Cellphone deals at Best Buy

Whether you need to make calls or get all your work done on the go, these cellphone deals at Best Buy certainly won't disappoint. Shop savings on Samsung, Google and more today.

Whether you need something that easily fits in your pocket or has the latest processing power, these Best Buy cellphone deals let you save big.
Whether you need something that easily fits in your pocket or has the latest processing power, these Best Buy cellphone deals let you save big.

Appliance deals at Best Buy

Streamline your household chores with these Best Buy deals on appliances from ovens to cordless vacuums and more.

Keep your home clean and kitchen equipped with these Best Buy appliance deals.
Keep your home clean and kitchen equipped with these Best Buy appliance deals.

Tech deals at Best Buy

Best Buy deals feature everything you need at home or on the go, from Sony headphones to Samsung tablets.

These Best Buy tech deals have big discounts on wireless headphones, tablets and more.
These Best Buy tech deals have big discounts on wireless headphones, tablets and more.

When is Best Buy running deals during Prime Day?

Best Buy's competing Prime Day deals are currently live. Through the end of the day today, you can shop the Black Friday in July sale for epic savings on best-in-class tech. The sitewide savings event includes huge markdowns on LG, Samsung, Apple and so much more.

What are the best Prime Day-level deals at Best Buy?

There's a wide variety of savings you can score at Best Buy right now. If you're looking for movie-theater-quality visuals at home, consider the LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV, available in its 65-inch size for a whopping $200 off at $1,699.99. The C1 is one of the best TVs we've ever tested for its elegant design supporting incredible contrast and color in its picture. It also has four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K resolution on the latest gaming consoles.

Does Best Buy price match prime day?

According to the Best Buy website, when it comes to price matching, they'll match local retail competitors (including online prices!) with qualifying online retailers, including Amazon, Crutchfield, Dell, HP and TigerDirect. The one catch? The item must be not only brand-new but the same model number, color and matching brand.

Should I shop Best Buy's competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?

Absolutely! If you're looking to upgrade your essential tech and need expert info to find exactly what you need, Best Buy is the place to shop. Whether you need a compact set of headphones for your adventures outdoors or a stunning new TV to make movie night all the better, Best Buy has top-rated tech from some of the biggest names in the world for prices best-suited for your budget. Be sure to shop fast though, as these deals can disappear fast.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. This year, the sale started on Tuesday, July 12 and ends today, July 13. The shopping event has been met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphonesrobot vacuumsair fryers and so much more. The exclusive 48-hour sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up now.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers are offering similar sales. Today, for instance, we've been tracking huge price drops on select products at WalmartTargetBed Bath & BeyondThe Home Depot and Wayfair. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Right now, Best Buy is offering tons of deep discounts to compete with Amazon Prime Day 2022 during its Black Friday in July sale. The tech retailer is marking down hundreds of items, including TVs, laptops, appliances, headphones and more—and the savings will blow your mind.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide on what to buy

Shop the Best Buy sale

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Buy deals: Shop deep discounts on TVs, laptops and more

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • These 40+ Lowe’s deals rival Prime Day prices—save on Craftsman, Whirlpool, LG, and more

    Get your home shopping done without draining your wallet by checking out these Prime Day-level deals on home essentials at Lowe's.

  • Skipping Prime Day? Scoop Target deals on furniture, kitchen appliances, fire pits and more

    Target has tons of competing Amazon Prime Day deals during its Deal Days event. Shop Target for furniture, iRobot vacuums, fire pits and more deals.

  • The best Prime Day deals on Echo, Ring, Fire TV and more devices (updated live)

    Some of the best Amazon devices are now on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022. Shop savings on Echo speakers, Fire TVs, Ring video doorbells and more.

  • The 9 best Amazon Prime Day TV deals right now, including all-time low prices on Samsung and Sony displays

    If you're looking to upgrade your TV, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to shop. Here are the best TV deals available now, including OLED models.

  • Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2022: Best offers on Samsung, Sony Bravia, LG Toshiba and more

    Thinking about upgrading to an OLED? There’s only one day left to nab these savings

  • LIVE: 175+ best new Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Apple, iRobot, Blink, Bose—shop now

    Amazon Prime Day is live! Shop 175+ best new Prime Day deals on Apple AirPods Pro, Waterpik flossers, iRobot vacuums, LG TVs and more today, July 13.

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Former Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Duncan Keith retiring: source

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith is retiring, a source has told The Canadian Press. Keith played 16 seasons for the Blackhawks before Chicago dealt him to Edmonton for blue liner Caleb Jones and a draft pick last summer. The 38-year-old put up 21 points (one goal, 20 assists) and 22 penalty minutes in 64 regular-season appearances for the Oilers, then added a goal, four assists and five penalty minutes in 16 playoff games. Keith, who hails from Winnipeg, won three Stanley Cups with the Bl

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign veteran punter Jon Ryan

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed Canadian punter Jon Ryan and American kicker Seth Small on Sunday. Ryan, a 40-year-old Regina native, spent the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders following a 12-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. Ryan spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl title in 2014. He suited up for 28 games in his two seasons with the Roughriders and averaged 48.1 yards per punt. Small, 22, attended training camp with

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title

    WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic waited. He waited for Nick Kyrgios to lose focus and lose his way. Waited to find the proper read on his foe’s big serves. Waited until his own level rose to the occasion. Djokovic is not bothered by a deficit — in a game, a set, a match. He does not mind problem-solving. And at Wimbledon, for quite some time now, he does not get defeated. Djokovic used his steady brilliance to beat the ace-delivering, trick-shot-hitting Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Is Seattle the perfect landing spot for Shane Wright?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss whether or not Montreal's controversial decision to spurn Shane Wright was the best thing for the high-level prospect.