Snag Amazon Prime Day fashion deals on Adidas, Levi's, Ugg and Barefoot Dreams today

Shop the best Amazon Prime Day fashion deals today on Adidas, Levi's, Ugg and Barefoot Dreams.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Ready to save in style? Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, running from today, July 12 through tomorrow, July 13. If you are ready to fill your cart (and closet) with the best fashion deals, we found tons of Amazon Prime Day clothing deals on top-rated styles from Ugg, Barefoot Dreams and more.

Shop Amazon Prime Day fashion deals

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Whether you’re looking to stock up on summer staples or try designer brands for less, we’ve rounded up several Amazon Prime Day fashion deals you can score today. Here’s everything you need to know about the sales happening during Prime Day 2022.

►Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here: Shop 40+ best Amazon deals today, July 12

►Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: The Anniversary sale is live for cardholders—shop 50+ deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Story continues

Women's clothing Amazon Prime Day deals

From discounted denim to an oh-so-cozy caftan, find your new go-to styles among the best women's clothing Amazon Prime Day deals.

Save on dresses, bike shorts and more with these women's clothing Amazon Prime Day deals.

Men's clothing Amazon Prime Day deals

Whether you’re hitting the gym or the beach, refresh your closet for summer with these men's clothing Amazon Prime Day deals.

Shoe and accessory Amazon Prime Day deals

Score stylish shades or a pair of fresh kicks on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Shop stylish Amazon Prime Day deals on shoes, sunglasses and other accessories.

► Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is the—ahem—prime time to score discounts on Amazon. The annual two-day sale includes major price drops on popular items from major retailers and small businesses alike. With new deals dropping regularly during the 48-hour sales event—across categories ranging from home and tech to fashion—there are plenty of ways to save.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is today, July 12 and tomorrow, July 13. We saw tons of price drops in the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2022 and will continue monitoring the deals over the next two days. During the two-day sale, many deals won’t last the full 48 hours so be sure to shop quickly if something catches your eye.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What fashion deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Start making space in your closet because during Amazon Prime Day 2021, we saw insane deals on top brands like Ugg, Adidas and Reebok, in addition to major markdowns on Amazon’s in-house fashion brands. Today, July 12, we are already seeing tons of chic Prime Day fashion deals to shop.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes. Amazon’s Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members. If you’re not already a member, sign up today to earn access to the Prime Day savings, plus plenty of everyday perks including Prime Try Before You Buy for clothing shopping. New members receive a 30-day free trial.

If you’re not a Prime member, there are plenty of competing Prime Day sales to peruse. Amazon’s competitors—including Nordstrom, Kate Spade, Walmart and more—are currently running sales to rival Prime Day.

Shop Amazon Prime Day fashion deals

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day 2022: Fashion and clothing deals to shop right now