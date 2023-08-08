You Can Snag This 6-Pack of Underwear That Shoppers Call a ‘Dream to Wear’ for Just $11 at Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

They’re “silky smooth” and don’t make lines under your clothes.

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Finding a pair of underwear that’s comfortable and affordable is a surprisingly difficult task. One place you might not have thought to go hunting for underwear is Amazon, but they actually have some great options. These Amazon Essentials underwear, for example, have earned a whopping 103,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. You can get a pack of six starting at just $11 right now.

The underwear are made 95 percent cotton and 5 percent spandex to add enough stretch to keep you comfy. “The four-way stretch allowed them to fit like a glove, and they were silky smooth and very breathable,” said one customer. The bikini brief style provides moderate coverage in sizes XXS to 6X, and according to reviewers, the seams are flat and don’t “create lines under clothes,” which is always a bonus. Not to mention there’s no annoying tag to itch you all day long.

Amazon

$16

$11

Buy on Amazon

There are solid black and white shades to choose from, along with a neutral pack that also includes nude and gray pairs. If you want to add some personality to your underwear, there are plenty of brighter colors and patterns, too—40 of them, in fact. One six-pack includes pretty pastels, while another has fall-colored floral prints, and yet another has a pineapple motif.

Amazon

$16

$13

Buy on Amazon

“They fit perfectly and stay in place all day long, making them a dream to wear,” one five-star reviewer said about the underwear. “No more dealing with uncomfortable ride-ups or adjustments throughout the day!”

Ditch your old uncomfortable underwear for this pack of six starting at only $11 at Amazon.

Read the original article on Real Simple.