SNACKS FROM THE SUN EXPANDS INTO WESTERN CANADA'S GOURMET SUPERMARKET CHAIN

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Modern Plant Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Plant Based Foods") or (the "Company"), an award-winning plant-based food company is pleased to report it has rolled out its products into the snack section and the popular Urban Fare grocery stores. Urban Fare is a subsidiary of the Overwaitea Food Group (OFG) which operates more than 160 stores under the banners of Save-On-Foods, Overwaitea Foods, Urban Fare, PriceSmart Foods, PriceSmart Foods International and Bulkley Valley Wholesale. The Urban Fare grocery chain tailors to a higher-end clientele having six prime locations, four located in downtown Vancouver and one each in Calgary and Kelowna.

Logo (CNW Group/Modern Plant Based Foods Inc.)
Urban Fare will be offering select Snacks from the Sun products specifically; Salt & Vinegar, Original Sea Salt and Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper. "Following our launch of the Snacks from the Sun brand in Canada, we are very pleased to have a trusted retail partner accept and support our brand, further securing confidence in our expansion plans," states CEO, Avtar Dhaliwal. "As consumer preferences shift towards healthier snacking it is encouraging to see that retailers are including more nutritious, better-for-you options in each department of the store."

"We are pleased to see each of our brands receiving such positive feedback and reception," said Cassidy McCord, CCO and director. "Offering our products in this premiere retail chain provides a gateway for Snacks from the Sun and a stamp of approval into the OFG verticals of over 160 stores. Obtaining shelf space in other OFG stores is a goal we will be focusing heavily on in the coming months." OFG is the largest chain headquartered in BC and the fifth largest food retailer by grocery sales value in Canada.

With healthy snacking becoming increasingly important to consumers, careful attention to nutrition and ingredients, along with the convenience and indulgence consumers expect in a snack will be essential to creating snacks that meet today's trends.

Snacks from the Sun plans to expand its product line throughout the various banners included in the Overwaitea Food Group, after having the Snacks from the Sun product line currently available in select Urban Fare retail locations.

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant-Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups and vegan snacks. Our products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bars located in Vancouver. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMOs.

Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company and the Company's business and prospects; the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; the Company's sales growth, planned expansion, awareness of the Company's brands, future sales and revenue growth, the availability of Modern Meat Products through GFS, and the business, operations, management and capitalization of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

