Need snacks for the Final Four? Here are some of the best grocery deals in the Columbia area

The weekly grocery ads are out and if you’re looking for something to eat while you are watching sports — don’t forget the Gamecock women are playing Friday in the NCAA Final Four — there are some great deals on snack food, ready to eat wings and soft drinks or beer in Columbia area stores.

Food Lion is offering lower prices for people with their rewards card, known as MVP.

Boneless New York Strip — $7.99 a pound.

Ready to eat chicken drumsticks or thighs family pack— 99 cents a pound for a family pack

Uncooked chicken wings — $4.79 a pound

Oscar Mayer bacon —$4.49 each

6 pack coke product buy one get one

Uno Flatbread Pizza, 11.8-12.7 Oz., $4.99 EA

Fritos or Popcorners — 8.25-10 Oz. Select Varieties — 2 for $7

Utz Variety Pack, 18 count $8.99 EA

Nathan’s Famous Franks, 11-14 Oz. Pkg. Select Varieties — $4.99 EA

Yoplait 10 for $7

Mini Crullers, gems or donut hole tubs, 9-11 Oz — buy one get one for 2.24

Coke products — 10 Pack 7.5 Oz. (mini) Cans Select Varieties — $5.99 EA

Publix

Abbot’s Plant-Based Fajita Chick’n, or Chorizo, or Ground Beef, Gluten Free, Soy Free, 10 oz, BOGO $7.99

New York Style Bagel Crisps, or Pita Chips, or Bagel Thins, 6 to 8 oz, BOGO $3.99 – $4.29

Publix Deli Spicy Sausage Dip, 16 oz, BOGO $6.29

Shiner Beer, 6-pk, 12 oz can or bot, BOGO $12.99

The Greek Gods Greek Style Yogurt, 24 oz tub, BOGO $4.79

Hebrew National Kosher Beef Franks, 9.43 to 12 oz, BOGO $7.79

Ultra Natural Cooked Shrimp, BOGO $10.99/lbRed Baron Pizza, 15.39 to 23.45, (Excluding Hand Tossed and Fully Loaded), BOGO $5.39SuperPretzel Soft Pretzels, Pretzel Bites, or Mini Pretzel Dogs, 9.6 to 24.75 oz, BOGO $3.35 – $6.89

Cheetos, or Fritos Snacks, 6.5 to 10 oz, (Excluding Baked, Simply, and Party Size), BOGO $5.89

Nabisco Ritz Toasted Chips, or Crisps & Thins, or Cheese Crispers, 7 to 8.1 oz, (Excluding Family Size), BOGO $4.69

Piggly Wiggly

Salmon filets — $9.99/lb

Coke, liter, 5 for $5

T-bone steaks — $9.99/lb

Large Stouffer’s sides — 2 for $5

Bacon —2 for $9

Shrimp ring — BOGO

Grits — 2 for $7

Totino’s pizza rolls — 3 for $5

Frozen chicken wings — 4 lb/ $8.99/lb

24 pack Miller, Bud, Yuengling, Coors — $22.99

