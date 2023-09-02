Snack Wraps Are Finally Coming Back! Just Not At McDonald's

Burger King

After years of customers demanding that McDonald's bring back its snack wraps, the popular item is returning.

Only this time, Burger King is bringing back the nostalgic treats thanks to a new line of chicken wraps.

Burger King has just introduced their new Royal Crispy Wraps.

Ask and you shall receive!

While McDonald's has gone mute on requests to revive their snack wraps, Burger King has just introduced their new Royal Crispy Wraps. Available at participating restaurants starting August 14, the Royal Crispy Wraps feature crispy white meat chicken, tomato, and crisp lettuce wrapped in a tortilla. The wraps will be available in three flavors: Classic, Spicy, and Honey Mustard.

For Burger King, the Royal Crispy Wraps serve as another push towards innovation.

“At Burger King, we’re no strangers to innovation when it comes to chicken. We first introduced the BK Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich last August, and our Guests have loved it so much that we’ve turned it into a snack-sized wrap version,” said Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America, in a statement. “The BK Royal Crispy Wraps offer our Guests an all-new way to enjoy our BK Royal Crispy Chicken without sacrificing quality ingredients, bold flavors, and the choice to have it your way.”

The McDonald's menu item was discontinued in 2016 due to lack of demand. McDonald's reportedly introduced the snack wraps, then known as the McWrap, to draw in a younger, health-focused demographic. Unfortunately, the wraps were met with lackluster sales.

You really don't know what you got 'til it's gone.

