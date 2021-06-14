What Snack Is Monday Like? Twitter Responds With Creative Answers

As most of us are suffering from the infamous Monday blues, Zomato asked a very important question-- "If Monday was a snack, what would it be?" The food-delivery and review app tweeted this question in the middle of a working day and received a lot of responses.

Most users were comparing their least favourite snacks and food items with Monday and the type of feeling it evokes in most people. Right from biryani with elaichi to tinda, Mondays have certainly not been received well by netizens.

Here are some of the responses:

Which snack do you think best describes Mondays?

