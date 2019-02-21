SN Q&A: Jeremy Roenick on NHL trade deadline, Carter Hart, 'old-fashioned' Don Cherry

The NHL trade deadline may be fast approaching but there is another deadline nearing as well — Kraft Hockeyville.

Designed to bring communities around the United States together to share a passion for hockey and the local ice hockey arena, entries for the program will be accepted until March 2 to nominate your town and rink. The winners selected will host a preseason NHL game that will be aired on NBC along with $150,000 toward arena upgrades. Winners will be announced in April.

Former NHL star and current NBC Sports analyst Jeremy Roenick serves as the ambassador for the program, helping to give back and grow the game around the country.

Roenick, who spent 20 years in the NHL between the Blackhawks, Coyotes, Flyers, Sharks and Kings, recently spoke with Sporting News regarding Kraft's Hockeyville, the upcoming deadline and all the latest NHL news and headlines, including the Don Cherry mishap with the Hurricanes.

Note: Portions of the interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Sporting News: As an American-born player, to give back to rinks around the U.S., how important is it for these communities that need these upgrades?

Jeremy Roenick: I think it’s really important because with hockey, unlike other sports, there are obviously limited facilities that you can play the game in. It’s not like you can go outside and play a game of ice hockey in your backyard. So rinks are definitely at a premium and are needed.

Arenas, they grow old fast, they are definitely overused and in a lot of situations need drastic upgrades because it’s expensive to build arenas, it’s an expensive sport. Kraft is helping in that financial aspect of helping these small communities upgrade their beloved arena.

For me, when I was growing up I had chainlink fence in my arena instead of glass. One half of the building was wide open to the outside. The locker rooms were very decrepit so I think everybody has a story about their local arena that they play in and I think parents want to put there kids in an environment that’s safe and clean and the best environment possible to learn the best game in the world.

SN: Who are the biggest sellers, biggest buyers with the NHL trade deadline approaching?

JR: I think Boston is really going to be looking now with [David] Pastrnak being hurt, not knowing exactly how long he’s going to be out. They’re going to need a winger to be put in play. I was talking about not a lot of people looking at Nashville to be buyers but with the way that they’ve been playing lately and their inability to score goals, I can see them going out and probably sacrificing one, maybe two of their defensive core. They’re so strong defensively they could probably get rid of and sacrifice a top-end defenseman to try and get an offensive guy in there that could help put pucks in the net because they’ve just gone cold as far as their offense.

And then it’s going to be interesting to see what the Edmonton, Colorado and Anaheim do and Minnesota. These four teams have done everything they can do to stay out of the playoffs and the West is still up for grabs. They’re not out of it yet. I wonder if they’re going to be buyers or selling come next week.

(Editor's note: This interview was conducted prior to the Bruins trading for Charlie Coyle.)

SN: Obviously the big names on the market now are Mark Stone, Matt Duchene, Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes. Do you think these are the types of players teams will be looking for and if so where do you think they’ll go?

JR: Those are all the obvious ones. There’s no question. I would think Wayne Simmonds is going to be a guy that the Philadelphia Flyers are going to shop around a little bit, especially with as good as the young players are playing over there. I think obviously [with Artemi] Panarin, Columbus will see what they can get for Panarin. I think those are the main guys that you could see probably changing hands over the next couple of days.

SN: Speaking of the Flyers, as a former Flyer, what are your thoughts on Carter Hart's play?

JR: I think he’s awesome. I think he has tremendous talent but I love his competitiveness number two. I also love his poise and the way he’s able to stay calm in the net. I have not seen frustration, even when he lets in a goal. I see him stay focused and I’ve liked everything I’ve seen about him. I just don’t want to put too much pressure on him because he’s obviously very young and just got into the league. I would like to just let him continue to play, let him just get used to the National Hockey League, let him go through a little adversity and see how he comes out of that because he’s got all the tools to be a great goaltender in the league.

SN: The Flyers' history of goaltending has not been stellar …

JR: Atrocious. Atrocious.

SN: Is it fair to say there’s even more pressure on him?

JR: I think what you’re seeing is a kid come in that’s very young, that knows the history of the goaltending, that knows he’s going in with eyes all on him, that knows he’s going in and everybody’s expecting him to be that goaltender that they’ve been waiting for. And that’s pressure in itself.

One of the many reasons for the @NHLFlyers 8-game win streak.



Carter Hart, everyone. pic.twitter.com/RrwUldv94K



— NHL (@NHL) February 5, 2019

To see him respond and to play the way that he has knowing that all eyes are on him is pretty impressive. So far he’s passed the test? Yes. He hasn’t gone through any major adversity yet. Once he does that and comes out of that and continues his stellar play then I think you got a winner.

SN: Who are your surprise teams this season?

JR: I think the surprise team in the league right now are the New York Islanders. The way that Barry Trotz has come in and instilled a total new system, a total new attitude and a total new just confidence level has been totally impressive. For sure the coach of the year right now. The San Jose Sharks are a team that impressed me tremendously over the last month and a half. So one on the east, one on the west. I would be very sad having to play them in the first round for sure.

SN: Who do you predict in the Stanley Cup Final at this point? And is it different than you said at the start of the year?

JR: At the beginning of the season I picked Winnipeg and Tampa. I think as of right now I would probably pick San Jose and Tampa. I’d be hard pressed to see anybody beating Tampa in seven games but, you know what, I’d say the same thing about San Jose. So it should really be a good matchup. That’s who I’m looking for.

SN: What is your take oN the Hurricanes' postgame celebrations and Don Cherry's comments?

JR: Don Cherry is one of my favorite people in the world but he is old fashioned. Back then [when he coached and/or played] they would never think to do anything like this. It wasn’t big business back then ... Nowadays it’s an entertainment, it’s a business. It’s a multibillion dollar business that relies on the fans who pay a lot of money to come watch tickets and those fans need to be entertained. They need to feel like they’re a part of something and I think the players enjoy putting these things together. They craft things together which means they’re doing things together and they’re celebrating what everybody wants and that’s a win. They wait until the other team is off the ice. It’s not like they’re pouring salt in a wound.

What they’re doing is they’re celebrating their city, they’re celebrating what everybody wants and that’s to get a big win. As long as nobody gets hurt doing it then it’s an entertainment sport. We’re in the business of entertaining and in a league that is mostly dry, not too much personality, it’s nice to see that these guys are having fun and that the fans stick around afterwards and wait to see what kind of celebration that the team is going to do. It brings people to the games and that’s the bottom line. That’s the final straw for me.

SN: You were known for your personalty when you played. Do you wish you were a part of this?

JR: Absolutely. Absolutely. I love to win. I love to win. That’s awesome. I love to drink a beer after a win, I would love to celebrate with my fans after a win. That’s the best way to do it.