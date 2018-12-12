SN Q&A: Bernard Hopkins talks Canelo Alvarez, MSG and Rocky Fielding fight

Before Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin took over boxing's middleweight division, Bernard Hopkins was at the top of the mountain at 160 pounds

Hopkins, 53, (55-8-2, two no contests) reigned supreme in the weight class, making 20 consecutive title defenses from January 1996 to February 2005. He became the undisputed champion in September 2004 when he knocked out Alvarez's promoter — and Hopkins' current partner at Golden Boy Promotions — Oscar De La Hoya. "The Executioner" moved up to light heavyweight in 2010 and captured multiple belts in the weight class before calling it a career in December 2016.

Days before Alvarez steps inside the ring to challenge Rocky Fielding for the WBA (Regular) super middleweight champion on Saturday in Madison Square Garden — live and exclusively on DAZN — the future Hall of Famer talked to Sporting News. The topics ranged from Alvarez fighting so quickly after the Golovkin match to the significance of fighting at MSG and who would win in their primes between himself and Alvarez.

(Editor's note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity).

SPORTING NEWS: You know Canelo Alvarez is coming off the hard battle with Gennady Golovkin back in September. Now, here we are, about three months later and Canelo is fighting to close out 2018. Does it surprise you considering the fight he had with "GGG"?

BERNARD HOPKINS: Nothing at all surprises me about what Canelo does ... after having a sidebar conversation with him. He's young, but he has such a historical sense of boxing’s history. That’s one of the reasons he wanted to fight at Madison Square Garden. He wanted to come to New York City. He consistently let Oscar De La Hoya know, with me being in their presence for some of these conversations, that he wanted to fight where all the greats have fought and that’s Madison Square Garden. We were really happy that he wanted to come back this year, but also a little bit surprised.

It was a challenging fight with "GGG," but it wasn't a fight where you can say he took some good lickings and he would need to heal. It was a brutal fight. Knowing Canelo like I do, he wanted to come right back. Knowing that this big, historic sports deal with DAZN as the highest-paid sports athlete was coming, he wanted to come into 2019 with the wheels rolling off of Dec. 15 at Madison Square Garden and into what he thinks will be his next fight, which will more than likely be in May on Cinco De Mayo weekend of 2019.

SN: You talk about The Garden, and it hasn’t been talked about enough leading into Saturday. You had the historic middleweight title fight with Felix Trinidad coming off of 9/11. What does it mean to fight at MSG?

BH: It means that you as an athlete or an entertainer, when you get to that elite level and you are that marquee name, it means fighting in Madison Square Garden is your birth certificate of that stardom and that face of boxing. Every 10 to 15 years, you get the face of a sport and only one can represent that. You had Oscar De La Hoya for a while, you had Bernard Hopkins after the Trinidad fight in 2001, Roy Jones Jr. and so many eras in which you could say someone was "The Guy." Right now, that guy is Canelo Alvarez. And what a better place to prove that than Madison Square Garden? He recognized that he needed to fight at The Garden and wanted to fight there. Oscar and I were thinking we could do that next year on Cinco De Mayo. He said, "No" (laughs). He wanted to see how his body felt after a vacation in the aftermath of the Golovkin fight. He was adamant on fighting in December and being the last big fight of the calendar year.

Now with the fight being on DAZN, fans don’t have to be confined to their homes to watch this fight. The people can go out and watch it on their phones or any device.

SN: There's a debate on who the biggest star in worldwide boxing is. Some people say it is Anthony Joshua. Some say it's Canelo Alvarez. Does the record-breaking deal with DAZN signify Canelo is the biggest worldwide attraction in boxing?

BH: Absolutely. Canelo Alvarez is the biggest star in sports and boxing based on this deal, his personality, and his English is just about as better than mine. I’m going to help him on that because I want all of us to win. You don’t need the beehive for the bee to sting. All of them are coming after you and trying to get everything they can to make sure they sting you. If I'm a rapper, my hook is game-changer.

SN: Who is your favorite rapper?

BH: It goes back to Sugar Hill Gang and Public Enemy. I like rap that goes into conversations. I’m about Ice T. I have to be attached. Today’s rap, there’s too much talk about alcohol, who's shaking their booty. When I was younger, I guess that was OK. In the last 30 years of my life, I look at things differently in the world. I got that feeling of purpose and what I represent and my value in life and understand that I do influence a lot of people about what I do and what I say.

SN: This popped into my head about five minutes before you called. Bernard Hopkins in his prime at middleweight against this Canelo Alvarez, who is about to enter his prime. Who wins?

BH: I tell you what, I would win based on outboxing him and not trying to slug with him. But if me and Canelo Alvarez fought, we would both be in the emergency room and asking each other, "Why did we do this to each other?"

It would be a fight that would be technical and one that would show our skills. But I believe I would be in a position to outbox and outsmart him in a way of holding him and frustrating him. What he learned from fighting Mayweather in 2013. Mayweather didn't beat him up. You don’t try and beat Canelo up. You have to frustrate Canelo. After the Mayweather fight, he got a lot better outside the ring. But if me and Canelo fought when I was in my prime, I would have the manpower to frustrate him, tie him up and not let him be himself. I would not try to bang with him or trade with him and not let him use his body mass and his strength to overwhelm me. I would make it a sloppy, ugly fight and my hand would be raised as winning by decision.

SN: How does Canelo defeat Rocky Fielding on Dec. 15?

BH: It will be pressure, being aggressive but smart, taking angles. I would actually do things that Fielding can’t do, and that’s (to) outpunch him, use his speed and outpower him. He’s on a roll heading into 2019. Canelo must overwhelm Fielding with skill coming off the big win over "GGG." He must look at Fielding like he is "GGG" and then some. That’s where the mental part comes in. The opposite is thinking he isn't "GGG" and won’t have to think that way. Everybody is a threat and is capable if you give them the opportunity to be capable. The most dangerous person to fight is a guy that everyone believes that you should beat and take him lightly. Look at Mike Tyson and Buster Douglas. Everybody is dangerous. When they sign up, they sign up to win. Nobody is coming to lay down. That is the eye of the tiger.