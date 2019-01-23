SN Pro Wrestling Power Rankings (January 2019) The wonderful world of pro wrestling has been on fire for the past couple of years. With the emergence of the indies, NJPW having a presence with American audiences and the WWE expanding with NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live, wrestling fans have a lot to chew on. Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year The Sporting News pro wrestling team have taken a close look at the talent across the globe and have launched our inaugural Power Rankings. It's all subjective, but we have taken into account a wrestler's in-ring ability, popularity and their current standing within the promotion they wrestle for to come up with a list of our top 10. So, without further ado, here is January 2019's Pro Wrestling Power Rankings.

1 10. Tetsuya Naito The leader of Los Ingobernables de Japon had a brilliant match with Chris Jericho at Wrestle Kingdom to win the IWGP Intercontinental title for the third time. With The Elite departing New Japan, Naito and his LIJ crew is the hottest stable in NJPW. Oozing of charisma, Naito continues to be on the cusp of being the top talent in New Japan. It's only a matter of time until that comes to fruition.

2 9. AJ Styles He may have dropped the title to Daniel Bryan, but AJ Styles has had one of the best reigns on Smackdown. His feud with Daniel Bryan is heating up as they approach what is expected to be a fine match at the Royal Rumble. Few expect him to win, which leaves his future in limbo. Hopefully, they find him a dance partner as we approach WrestleMania season. He's far too talented to not be in a major angle heading into the company's biggest event.

3 8. Seth Rollins Seth Rollins is in a unique spot. The fans want to love him and he appears to be primed to enter the WWE Universal title picture but his feud with Dean Ambrose felt undercooked. Nevertheless, Rollins remains as one of the best in-ring talents in the WWE and a guy most expect to find his way into a marquee spot at WrestleMania.

4 7. Kazuchika Okada Kazuchika Okada's 2018 was an interesting one. His matches with Kenny Omega set the wrestling world on fire. But what's most intriguing about the former IWGP heavyweight champion was his character work and ability to be a massive star in New Japan despite coming up short in feuds against Kenny Omega and Jay White. The latter was impressive considering he had gone back to the old Okada and most thought he'd come out on top against White at Wrestle Kingdom 13. Instead, he took the loss and turned White into a made man in the process. Now that's power.

5 6. Tommaso Ciampa When it comes to being a heel, Tommaso Ciampa has the role locked up. Ever since his return from a knee injury and an exceptional feud with Johnny Gargano, Ciampa has drawn an immense amount of heat while doing stellar character work. As the NXT champion, Ciampa stands tall and has carried the title properly as a heel.

6 5. Ronda Rousey It's hard to believe that Ronda Rousey hasn't even been wrestling a year yet and has shown astounding improvement as a professional wrestler. Although the resurgence of the women's division was already established before her arrival, she's done her best to fit in and showcase her innate ability to learn on the job. As the RAW women's champion and a massive crossover star, it's obvious that she's fit to headline WrestleMania against Becky Lynch and, possibly, Charlotte Flair.

7 4. Daniel Bryan Daniel Bryan's return felt like a failed experiment until he brilliantly navigated himself into a heel turn. With a new persona, the WWE champion has been a house of fire since beating AJ Styles for the title in November. He's been absolutely a joy to watch in this new role and The New Daniel Bryan continues to be one of the best pure wrestlers on the roster.

8 3. Hiroshi Tanahashi For a while, it appeared that the run of "The Ace" was coming to a close. New Japan Pro Wrestling's equivalent to John Cena found a second gear in 2018 by putting together a string of stellar matches to win the G1 tournament. The 42-year-old delivered on NJPW's biggest stage against Kenny Omega to capture the IWGP heavyweight title and earn a 5.5-star rating from Dave Melter. It'll be interesting to see what the future has in store for Tanahashi, but he's currently the top of the food chain in NJPW.

9 2. Becky Lynch The reinvention of Becky Lynch has taken pro wrestling by storm. Not only has she enhanced the women's division, but she's arguably the biggest star in the WWE. "The Man" been absolutely brilliant on social media with her onslaught of slander against all who oppose her and is worthy of being the first woman to be in the main event of WrestleMania against Ronda Rousey. Hopefully, Vince McMahon sees the gold in Becky Lynch and pulls the trigger on having the hottest woman in the business headline the company's biggest show.