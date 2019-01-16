SN MMA Pound for Pound Rankings (January 2019)
Who is currently the best pound for pound mixed martial artist on the planet, regardless of weight division and promotion they fight for?
It's a debate that rages on with a few fighters laying claim to the throne. Is it Daniel Cormier, the current UFC heavyweight champion and former light heavyweight champion? Or is it Jon Jones, the only man to defeat Cormier but has been inactive due to his issues outside of the Octagon? How about Amanda Nunes, who crushed arguably the most dangerous women's MMA fighter of all time inside of one round? What about the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov, who steamrolled Conor McGregor in the biggest fight of 2018?
The Sporting News crew has cast their votes and here is our inaugural MMA pound for pound top 10 for the month of January.
Results as of January 14, 2019.
1 10. Demetrious Johnson
Last Month: N/A
Record: 27-3-1
Division: ONE FC Flyweight
Last Fight: 8/4/2018 – LOSS vs. Henry Cejudo (SD 5)
Next Fight: TBA
2 9. Henry Cejudo
Last Month: N/A
Record: 13-2
Division: UFC Flyweight (Champion)
Last Fight: 8/4/2018 - def. Demetrious Johnson (SD 5)
Next Fight: 1/19/2019 vs. T.J. Dillashaw
3 8. Tony Ferguson
Last Month: N/A
Record: 24-3
Division: UFC Lightweight
Last Fight: 10/6/2018 - def. Anthony Pettis (TKO 2)
Next Fight: TBA
4 7. T.J. Dillashaw
Last Month: N/A
Record: 16-3
Division: UFC Bantamweight (Champion)
Last Fight: 8/4/2018 – def. Cody Garbrandt (TKO 1)
Next Fight: 1/19/2019 vs. Henry Cejudo
5 6. Tyron Woodley
Last Month: N/A
Record: 19-3-1
Division: UFC Welterweight (Champion)
Last Fight: 9/8/2018 - def. Darren Till (SUB 2)
Next Fight: 3/2/2019 – vs. Kamaru Usman.
6 5. Amanda Nunes
Last Month: N/A
Record: 17-4
Division: UFC Women’s Bantamweight/Featherweight (Dual Champion)
Last Fight: 12/29/2018 - def. Cris Cyborg (KO 1)
Next Fight: TBA
7 4. Max Holloway
Last Month: N/A
Record: 20-3
Division: UFC Featherweight (Champion)
Last Fight: 12/8/2018 - def. Brian Ortega (TKO 4)
Next Fight: TBA
8 3. Khabib Nurmagomedov
Last Month: N/A
Record: 27-0
Division: UFC Lightweight (Champion)
Last Fight: 10/6/2018 - def. Conor McGregor (SUB 4)
Next Fight: TBA
9 2. Jon Jones
Last Month: N/A
Record: 23-1 (1 No Contest)
Division: UFC Light Heavyweight (Champion)
Last Fight: 12/29/2018 - def. Alexander Gustafsson (TKO 3)
Next Fight: 3/2/2019 – vs. Anthony Smith
10 1. Daniel Cormier
Last Month: N/A
Record: 22-1 (1 No Contest)
Division: UFC Heavyweight (Champion)
Last Fight: 11/3/2018 - def. Derrick Lewis. (SUB 2)
Next Fight: TBA