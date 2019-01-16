SN MMA Pound for Pound Rankings (January 2019)

Who is currently the best pound for pound mixed martial artist on the planet, regardless of weight division and promotion they fight for?

It's a debate that rages on with a few fighters laying claim to the throne. Is it Daniel Cormier, the current UFC heavyweight champion and former light heavyweight champion? Or is it Jon Jones, the only man to defeat Cormier but has been inactive due to his issues outside of the Octagon? How about Amanda Nunes, who crushed arguably the most dangerous women's MMA fighter of all time inside of one round? What about the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov, who steamrolled Conor McGregor in the biggest fight of 2018?

The Sporting News crew has cast their votes and here is our inaugural MMA pound for pound top 10 for the month of January.

Results as of January 14, 2019.