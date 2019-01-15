SN Boxing Pound for Pound Rankings (January 2019)

The fictional pound for pound rankings have always been of great interest and a talking point for fight fans across the globe. While we can figure out the best fighters in each division when they face off inside of the squared circle, it's far more difficult to decide who the best fighter in the world is, regardless of weight class.

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

The ongoing discussion has lasted for decades as major combat sports publications rank their pound for pound lists and Sporting News is jumping into that arena. Our combat sports team has voted and decided who are the top 10 active fighters in the sport. This list will be released monthly starting in January 2019 and evolve based on what happens inside of the ring.

Without any futher ado, here is the inaugural boxing pound for pound list for January.

Note: Results are through January 13th, 2019.