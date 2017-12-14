SMU's home streak reaches 29 games, tops New Orleans 79-66

DALLAS (AP) -- Jimmy Whitt scored 19 points and dished eight assists, leading five players into double-figure scoring as Southern Methodist continued its home court dominance, turning away New Orleans, 79-66 on Wednesday night.

The victory makes the Mustangs 7-0 at home this season and pushes their home win streak to 29 games, the second-longest active streak in the nation. SMU (8-3) rebounded from a 94-83 loss at TCU, its third game against a ranked opponent this season after posting wins over then-No. 14 USC and a 66-60 win over then-No. 2 Arizona at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Jarrey Foster drilled a 3-pointer midway through the first half to push the SMU lead to double digits and the Mustangs maintained it the rest of the way. Ethan Chargois scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Foster added 14 points.

Bryson Robinson had 16 points for New Orleans (2-6), which remains winless on the road.