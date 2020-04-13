Smurfit Kappa Group Plc's (ISE:SK3) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (ISE:SK3) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 16th of April will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of May.

Smurfit Kappa Group's next dividend payment will be €0.81 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €1.09 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Smurfit Kappa Group has a trailing yield of 4.1% on the current share price of €26.6. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out our latest analysis for Smurfit Kappa Group

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Smurfit Kappa Group paid out more than half (54%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 45% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Smurfit Kappa Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

ISE:SK3 Historical Dividend Yield April 12th 2020

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Smurfit Kappa Group's earnings per share have risen 14% per annum over the last five years. Smurfit Kappa Group is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Story continues

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Smurfit Kappa Group has delivered an average of 28% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past eight years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Smurfit Kappa Group? We like Smurfit Kappa Group's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Smurfit Kappa Group looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Smurfit Kappa Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Smurfit Kappa Group you should be aware of.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.