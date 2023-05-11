SMUD summer rates start soon. Here’s how much your Sacramento electric costs could rise

Sacramento Municipal Utility District residential customers may be looking at higher electricity bills this summer.

Starting June 1, the utility company will charge its eligible Sacramento, Yolo and Placer county customers roughly 17 cents more per kilowatt hour for using electricity between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, according to its website.

SMUD’s “time-of-day” rates change twice a year, once in October and again in June.

Regardless of the time of year, it will cost you more money to flip the switch during the three-hour peak period on weekdays.

Expect to pay more than double over the summer during peak periods for running appliances such as the oven or laundry machine. You can estimate the cost difference using SMUD’s online calculator.

Below you’ll find eligibility information, summer and non-summer rates as well as tips to control your electricity bill as temperatures rise in Sacramento:

Am I eligible for the ‘time-of-day rate?’

All residential customers are eligible for SMUD’s “time-of-day rate,” except those who don’t have a smart meter.

Customers who live in communities where utilities are billed directly to the property owner from SMUD are also ineligible.

Eligible customers can switch to a fixed rate price that doesn’t change throughout the year.

According to SMUD, the fixed rate on average is roughly 4% higher than the “time-of-day rate.”

What are the summer SMUD ‘time-of-day’ rates?

Between June and September, summer residential rates are divided into three time periods:

Off-peak | $0.1350 kilowatt hour

Midnight to noon

Mid-peak | $0.1864 kilowatt hour

Noon to 5 p.m.

8 p.m. to midnight

Peak | $0.3279 kilowatt hour, Monday through Friday only

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

What are SMUD’s non-summer ‘time-of-day’ rates?

Between October and May, winter residential rates are divided into two time periods:

Off-peak | $ 0.1120 kilowatt hour

Midnight to 5 p.m.

8 p.m. to midnight

Peak | $0.1547 kilowatt hour, Monday through Friday only

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tips to control your summer electricity bills

Switching off the electricity in the home during peak hours between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, will help keep costs at bay.

Starting June 1, it’s a good idea to also be mindful of the mid-peak rates.

Save your chores for the weekend when it costs less to run appliances like the dishwasher and the washer and dryer.

SMUD recommends washing full loads of laundry in warm water instead of hot whenever possible.

Consider reducing or turning off the following appliances to manage your energy use, according to SMUD:

Air conditioning

Lights

Oven

Television

Game systems

Pool pumps

As the weather begins to heat up across the Sacramento region, set your thermostat to 78 degrees, the temperature SMUD and PG&E recommend to save on energy costs.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.