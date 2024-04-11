SMU suspends CB Teddy Knox, who was involved in multi-car crash with Chiefs' Rashee Rice

SMU football has suspended cornerback Teddy Knox due to his involvement in a multi-car crash that happened in Dallas, which also included Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice.

The football program said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports on Thursday that the university was made aware of an arrest warrant for Knox.

"SMU has been notified by Dallas Police of an arrest warrant for Theodore 'Teddy' Knox, a student-athlete on the Mustang football team. Knox has been suspended from the team," the statement read. "SMU takes these allegations seriously. Federal student privacy laws prevent the University from discussing details involving student disciplinary proceedings."

An investigation conducted by Dallas Police into the car crash the happened on a Dallas highway on March 30 determined Rice, who was driving a Lamborghini, and Knox, who was driving a Corvette, were "speeding in the far-left lane" of North Central Expressway before the drivers lost control and caused a “chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles."

SMU football has suspended cornerback Teddy Knox.

The crash resulted in two people treated on the scene for minor injuries, while two passengers from another vehicle were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Dallas Police announced on Wednesday both Rice and Knox face the same eight charges: one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury following the accident.

Knox is a junior cornerback with the Mustangs and just finished his second season on the team after starting his college career at Mississippi State. Last season, he appeared in 11 games, mostly on special teams, and recorded four tackles. He and Rice were both teammates at SMU in 2022.

Contributing: Cydney Henderson, Lorenzo Reyes

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: SMU suspends CB Teddy Knox; involved in car crash with Rashee Rice