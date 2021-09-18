SMU shocks Louisiana Tech on last-second Hail Mary touchdown pass

SMU knocked off Louisiana Tech in dramatic fashion.

Louisiana Tech extended a 34-33 lead to a 37-33 lead with just 36 seconds left in regulation. SMU would need a miracle to leave Ruston with a victory.

That miracle happened.

The Mustangs took over at their own 27 and completed three quick passes to advance to the Louisiana Tech 33-yard line with six seconds to go.

Down four, Tanner Mordecai got himself some space, allowed his receivers to advance down the field and lofted a Hail Mary up into the end zone. The pass pinballed off of Louisiana Tech defenders and into the waiting arms of Reggie Roberson.

HAIL MARY AS TIME EXPIRES! SMU WINS ON A GAME-WINNING HAIL MARY!@SMU_Football pic.twitter.com/SfFO0BiwDC — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 18, 2021

Unbelievable.

On a Hail Mary play, defensive players are taught to knock the ball to the turf. That play is a prime example of why.

A group of Louisiana Tech defenders were camped under the ball, but none went after it like SMU receiver Rashee Rice. Rice actually accelerated into the mass of defenders and poked it out in Roberson’s direction.

(via CBS Sports Network)

What a play.

To say the SMU radio announcers were excited would be an understatement.

AS CALLED ON SMU RADIO: pic.twitter.com/1oK4Q9rOQx — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 18, 2021

The game-winning score was the fifth touchdown pass of the day for Mordecai, who also finished with 395 yards passing. SMU led 23-14 early in the third quarter and held a 33-28 lead entering the fourth.

Louisiana Tech stormed back, however, and went ahead 34-33 on an Austin Kendall touchdown pass with 5:07 to play. The Bulldogs then drained some clock and added a field goal to make it 37-33 with 36 seconds to play.

But that would not be enough.

With the win, SMU improved to 3-0 on the year. Louisiana Tech dropped to 1-2.

Saturday’s outcome marks the second brutal defeat for the Bulldogs. In Week 1, Louisiana Tech led Mississippi State 34-14 in the fourth quarter only to allow three touchdowns in the final 12 minutes and close 35-34.