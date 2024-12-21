Advertisement
SMU at Penn State: Live updates from College Football Playoff first-round game

yahoo sports staff

After the College Football Playoff began on Friday with No. 7 Notre Dame handling No. 10 Indiana, Saturday gives us an entire day of action with three games wrapping up the first round of the 12-team format.

Time: Noon ET | TV: TNT | Line: Penn State -8.5 | Total: 54.5

SMU was the last at-large team into the playoff, and its reward is a road trip to State College. This game features two exciting dual-threat quarterbacks in SMU's Kevin Jennings and Penn State's Drew Allar. For SMU to pull the upset, it will likely have to avoid turnovers. The Mustangs have turned the ball over 21 times this season.

Time: 4 p.m. ET | TV: TNT | Line: Texas -12 | Total: 51.5

Clemson snuck into the playoff by eking out a last-second win in the ACC title game. Texas, meanwhile, enters without many signature wins after losing twice to its best opponent: Georgia. If Clemson wants to pull the upset, it’s going to have to get RB Phil Mafah going; Texas gives up just over three yards a carry, and it's also very stingy against the pass. The Longhorns will be counting on the steady hand of QB Quinn Ewers, but there's a chance we see backup Arch Manning play a few situational snaps.

Time: 8 p.m. ET | TV: ABC/ESPN | Line: Ohio State -7.5 | Total: 46.5

Ohio State enters the playoff on a mission while coming off a painful loss to hated rival Michigan. Can coach Ryan Day get his team back on track? As the over/under indicates, this will not likely be the offensive shootout that many would have predicted before the season began. These two teams have offenses that can hit for a big play at any moment, but both teams have relied on excellent defenses.

    Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    SMU stopped on fourth down!

    The Mustangs made it to the red zone, but their drive fizzled out there as a fourth-down pass fell incomplete. QB Kevin Jennings could've easily ran it and got the first down, but he opted to throw it instead.

    Penn State will take over on downs at its own 19.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    SMU on the march

    The Ponies are past midfield already after a couple first downs and a pass interference penalty. They're going uptempo early.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    PSU opens with a punt

    The Nittany Lions couldn't get anything going on their opening possession. It's a three-and-out and a punt.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    We are underway in Happy Valley!

    Penn State will have the ball first. The Nittany Lions are 9-point favorites in this one.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Good morning folks and welcome to our live tracker for the College Football Playoff Saturday games!

    We still have about an hour before the kickoff of SMU at Penn State, so here's some reading material to catch you up on all the news from this week.