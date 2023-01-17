SMT Inspection Equipment Market to be Worth $838.9 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Markets N Research

Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By System (Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI), Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI), Solder Paste Inspection (SPI), Flying Probe Test and Others (In-Circuit Test (ICT), Manual X-ray inspection (MXI), etc.)), By Dimension (2D and 3D), By Phase (Incoming Inspection, In-Process Inspection and Product Inspection and Rework), By Comfiguration (Inline and Offline), By End User (Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM), Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) and Foundry), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030

Chicago, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markets N Research has recently released expansive research on Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, and Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. This market research report serves the clients by providing data and information on their business scenario with which they can stay ahead of the competition in today's rapidly changing business environment.

As per the report titled "SMT Inspection Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By System (Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI), Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI), Solder Paste Inspection (SPI), Flying Probe Test and Others (In-Circuit Test (ICT), Manual X-ray inspection (MXI), etc.)), By Dimension (2D and 3D), By Phase (Incoming Inspection, In-Process Inspection and Product Inspection and Rework), By Comfiguration (Inline and Offline), By End User (Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM), Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT), and Foundry) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028" observes that the market size in 2021 stood at USD 618.9 million and USD 838.9 million in 2028. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period.

SMT Inspection Equipment Market Analysis:

The key drivers behind the development of the global SMT inspection equipment market are the rising demand for semiconductors, the adoption of artificial intelligence (A.I.) and 5G wireless technologies, and the explosive growth of the automotive and electrical industries. Additionally, it is predicted that throughout the forecast period Furthermore, as leading manufacturers increasingly embrace high-speed and economical AOI technology, the market's profitability is anticipated to reach new heights in the years to come. The market for SMT inspection equipment is expanding favorably due to the expanding production of medical devices, ventilators, and other essential equipment and the present trend of miniaturizing products with improved performance and cheaper configuration costs.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR

5.20 %

2028 Value Projection

838.9 million

Base Year

2022

Market Size in 2021

618.9 million

Historical Data for

2016 - 2021

Segments covered

By System, By Dimension, By Phase, By Configuration, By End User and  By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

  • Omron Corporation

  • Koh Young

  • Test Research

  • Yxlon International

  • SAKI Corporation

  • Jutze Intelligence

  • Pemtron Corporation

  • PARMI Co., Ltd.

  • Camtek

  • ViTechnology

  • Machine Vision Products (MVP)

  • CKD Corporation

  • GÖPEL electronic GmbH

  • MIRTEC CO., LTD

  • ViTrox

  • AOI Systems Ltd

  • HIOKI E.E. CORPORATION

  • Acculogic Inc.

  • Mycronics (atg Luther & Maelzer)

  • Seica

  • JOINT STARS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

  • TAKAYA

  • SPEA

Koh Young Technology, Inc. has Made Available their New Meister D+ Semiconductor Inspection System

In October 2021, for chiplets and System-in-Package (SiP) devices, including die and surface mount components, Koh Young Technology, Inc. released their new Meister D+ semiconductor inspection system, Premium True3D Inspection Solution. The new Meister D+ is an addition to the Meister product line, which offers items like solder paste, printed bumps, solder balls, and tiny parts like 0201Ms and highly reflective die.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the SMT inspection equipment market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in January 2022, The new V810i S3 AXI system from ViTrox Corporation Berhad was unveiled at the IPC APEX Expo 2022. To deliver improved PCB standards and increase total inspection time by 30%, the new design entailed hardware and system geometry changes. The system has machine Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and integration of artificial intelligence (A.I.) to troubleshoot systems and carry out preventative maintenance procedures in order to reduce production downtime.

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • MNR research methodology

Driving Factors:

  • Demand for SMT PCBs in the Consumer Electronics Sector Will Drive Market

The printed circuit board (PCB) industry has been rapidly expanding in recent years, owing primarily to the ongoing development of consumer electronics devices and the increased demand for miniature PCBs in electronics and electrical equipment. These electronic devices come in a variety of shapes, forms, and sizes, and are designed to meet the needs of the application. Thus, an electronic device's processing lifecycle travels through the entire surface mount technology equipment from printed circuit board to finished electronic device. The Internet of Things (IoT) provides new opportunities for consumer electronics and wearable device manufacturers. The PCB industry is projected to be considerably impacted by innovations in wearable device designs, such as smart watches that combine flexible sensors and circuits.

  • Increased Use of Electric Vehicles Will Boost the Market

The spread of high-end in-car infotainment systems and the demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are some of the main drivers behind integrating electronics in vehicles. An automobile is now more like a computer on wheels than a mechanical device with a few electronics, thanks to the increase in the electronics that go into them. The International Energy Agency projects that 6.6 million electric vehicle sales will be made in 2021, more than tripling their market share from the previous two years. The SMT equipment sector has developed unique machines to create PCBs for electric and driverless vehicles to meet these expectations.

Restraining Factors:

  • Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Inspection Equipment Repair Complexity Limits the Market Growth

One issue is the complexity of repairing surface mount technology (SMT) inspection equipment. The size of the electronic components on boards is the primary cause. Another significant difficulty is their tremendous density. Since traditional soldering methods won't function, this device requires inventive repairers. When fixing this equipment, they must employ specialist methods. Thus, this is limiting the growth of the SMT inspection equipment market over the forecast period.

Challenging Factors:

  • Spread of COVID-19 to Limit Market Growth

Since COVID-19 first came on the international stage in the middle of March 2020, it has altered the nature and maybe the future of the global economy. Some virus victims had to be admitted to the hospital because it was terrible. One percent of these patients passed away as a result. Governments implemented lockdowns and quarantines all around the world because of their concerns. Except for necessary business operations, all company operations came to a virtual halt. The surface mount technology (SMT) inspection equipment market was negatively impacted due to the difficulty in obtaining the raw materials required to produce these goods.

Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market Segmentations:

Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market By System:

  • Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI)

  • Automated X-Ray Inspection (AXI)

  • Solder Paste Inspection (SPI)

  • Flying Probe Test

  • Others (In-Circuit Test (ICT), Manual X-ray inspection (MXI), etc.)

SMT Inspection Equipment Market By System
SMT Inspection Equipment Market By System


Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market By Dimension:

  • 2D

  • 3D

Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market By Phase:

  • Incoming Inspection

  • In-Process Inspection

  • Product Inspection and Rework

Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market By Configuration:

  • Inline

  • Offline

Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market By End User:

  • Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM)

  • Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT)

  • Foundry

Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the SMT inspection equipment market over the forecast period due to the region's substantial manufacturing hubs and big client base. The market for SMT inspection equipment in Asia Pacific is anticipated to be driven by rising consumer electronics demand, demand for autonomous and safety features in automobiles, and penetration of 5G and IoT in several industries. In 2021, China held a sizable portion of the market in the area. 60% of China's automatic placement machines were imported by OEMs, ODMs, EMS providers, PCB producers, component suppliers, and semiconductor assembly firms from significant SMT (mounting) and FCB (bonding) equipment vendors between 2016 and 2019.

SMT Inspection Equipment Market By Region
SMT Inspection Equipment Market By Region


Further Report Findings:

  • The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global SMT inspection equipment market share in the coming years due to rapid industrialization, a rising population, a strong economy, the presence of major SMT players, and the growing trend of miniaturisation.

  • This region's nations produce and export a lot of electrical goods. The vast majority of electronics companies produce electrical devices in large quantities using surface mount technology.

  • In the Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by growing electronics industry and more digitization. The need for SMT in the regional telecommunications industry is being driven by the improvement of wireless communication standards and rising interest in 5G networks.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the size of the SMT Inspection Equipment market and what is its expected growth rate?

  • What are the primary driving factors that push the SMT Inspection Equipment market forward?

  • What are the SMT Inspection Equipment Industry's top companies?

  • What are the different categories that the SMT Inspection Equipment Market caters to?

  • What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

  • In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

  • What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the SMT Inspection Equipment market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

  • Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

  • Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By System, By Dimension, By Phase, By Configuration, By End User and  By Geography

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Preface

Chapter 2: Report Summary

Chapter 3: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4: Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market, By System Segment Analysis

Chapter 5: Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market, By Dimension Segment Analysis

Chapter 6: Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market, By Phase Segment Analysis

Chapter 7: Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market, By Configuration Segment Analysis

Chapter 8: Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market, By End User Segment Analysis

Chapter 9: SMT Inspection Equipment Market – Regional Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Chapter 10: SMT Inspection Equipment Market – Industry Analysis

Chapter 11: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12: Company Profiles

Chapter 13: Research Methodology

Chapter 14: Questionnaire

Chapter 15: Related Reports

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the SMT Inspection Equipment market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.20%.

  • Through primary research, it was established that the SMT Inspection Equipment market was valued at around USD 618.9 million in 2021.

  • The SMT Inspection Equipment market is segmented based on components: automatic optical inspection (AOI), automated x-ray inspection (AXI), solder paste inspection (SPI), flying probe test and others (in-circuit test (ICT), manual X-ray inspection (MXI), etc.). The automatic optical inspection (AOI) was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

  • The “Asia Pacific” region will lead the global SMT Inspection Equipment market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Spectacular Deals

  • Comprehensive coverage

  • Maximum number of market tables and figures

  • Subscription-based option offered

  • Best price guarantee

  • Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

  • Free post-sale service assistance.

  • 25% discount on your next purchase.

  • Service guarantees are available.

  • Personalized market brief by author.

