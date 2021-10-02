Smriti Mandhana Hilariously Responds to Harleen Deol’s Tweet Congratulating Her on Historic Test Hundred (Check Post)
Smriti Mandhana came up with an epic response to Indian women's team cricketer Harleen Deol, who congratulated her after she hit a stylish and historic hundred during the pink-ball Test match against Australia. Deol wrote, 'Alexa please play: “oh haseena zulfo vali!!!" to which Mandhana responded, "Alexa please put @imharleenDeol on mute."
See the response here:
Alexa please put @imharleenDeol on mute 🤪 https://t.co/szmExAFOZg
— Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) October 1, 2021
