Smriti Irani Speaks on Payal Ghosh's Allegations Against Anurag

Union minister Smriti Irani has reacted to actor Payal Ghosh's allegations of sexual harassment against Anurag Kashyap. Irani oversees the National Commission for Women (NCW), that extended its support to Ghosh after she claimed Anurag Kashyap had abused her in 2015.

Talking to a news channel, Smriti Irani said that it would be unfair to issue a separate statement since NCW has already spoken about the incident.

""I am in a constitutional position that oversees the National Commission for Women. NCW has issued a public statement, hence it would be unconstitutional for me to get into their constitutional area about how they want to go ahead with a particular case"." - Smriti Irani, Union Minister.

On Saturday, Payal Ghosh had spoken up about the alleged incident. Hours after that, Anurag Kashyap denied all claims against him in a series of tweets.

Following the complaint, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said, "I saw a tweet from Payal Ghosh, where she is alleging that Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her in 2015. This is a shocking thing to hear. I have tweeted to her that if she wants to complain, she should send me a detailed complaint. We will write to the police as well. We stand by her, till the investigation happens and the case reaches the court. The National Commission for Women, we want to tell Payal Ghosh, stands by her.”

