Smriti Irani Shares Iconic Tulsi Moments as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Turns 21

One of the most popular shows of Indian television, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi clocked in 21 years on Saturday, July 3. Actor and politician Smriti Irani, who became a house-hold name as Tulsi Virani, took to Instagram to share a video montage of the show’s iconic moments.

Smriti also shared an emotional message, that read, “We had made a promise ‘Phir Milenge’, a promise we could not keep… 21 years ago began a journey which changed many a lives – brought joy to some, annoyed a few but impacted all those who saw it, who worked for it. Thank you for the memories!”

Other members of the cast have also shared their memories of the show. Veteran actress Apara Mehta, who played Savita Mansukh Virani in the show, took to Instagram and wrote, “This was the 1st huge hoarding put up on Juhu – of any serial ever. We in Kyunki did so many 1st of it kind in the history of Indian Television- this was 1 of them. Till then – no hoardings of serials were put up. 21 years of Kyunki Saas bhi kabhi Bahu thi today.”

Kamalika Guha Thakurta, who played Gayatri Virani also shared Apara Mehta’s post. She wrote, “Celebrating 21years of @kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi Thank you for the love and the memories.”

Ketki Dave, who played Daksha, Tulsi’s manipulative sister-in-law on the show, expressed her wish to have a Kyunki reunion. “I think Kyunki should come with the second season. It was probably the only show which did not have a typical protagonist and antagonist. It also brought alive the family value on screen. Yes, after 21 years, it would have to be modernised but if Ekta does it, I am sure it will work. I don’t know if I would be able to be a part of it as Daksha would be too old by now, and no one would want to see her as an old lady (laughs). I think as a viewer, I would be really excited about it,” she told Indian Express.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ran from 2000-2008. It also starred Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani, a role which was later played by Inder Kumar and Ronit Roy. Hiten Tejwani, Guari Pradhan, Achint Kaur, Mandira Bedi, Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy, Pulkit Samrat and many others played pivotal roles in the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here