Smriti Irani interacts with J-K's self-help groups, assures global market for their products

Union Minister Smriti Irani with local artisans in J-K.

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, on the concluding day of her visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, interacted with local artisans and Self Help Groups (SHGs) from National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

"I was enthusiastic to see the skills, dedication and patience of these highly skilled artisans showcasing while weaving their high-cost Kani Shawl and other products," she said.

During her interaction, she assured concerned artisans and other producers that the Government is keen to introduce their product internationally so that it has worldwide market availability.

Earlier on her visit, the minister inaugurated Anaemia Camp at the Government Degree College in Magam and also visited craft village Kanihama.

Irani also visited the Horticulture High-density orchard and fruit and vegetable preservation unit at Malpora Magam. On the occasion, while interacting with the farmers she said that Kashmir has a huge potential to become the second-largest producer of high-quality apples in the world.

"There is a need for diversification in fruit production for introduction at the global level. Kashmir is fortunate to have a conducive climate and fertile land for high yield cultivation of horticulture produce," she added.

The Minister directed concerned horticulture authorities to organize awareness camps in the area to involve more and more progressive farmers towards high diversity plantations. She assured that the government will envisage all necessary support, technical guidance, sponsorship through banks to the farmers and Farm Producing Organizations (FPOs) willing to adopt high-density plantations.

As a part of the Union Government's Jammu and Kashmir outreach initiative, Irani was on a two-day visit to the union territory.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development in an official statement said that Irani on her concluding day of visit to Budgam maintained that the objective of the Centre's outreach to Jammu and Kashmir has been initiated to know about the grievances of the people at the ground level. She assured that demands and grievances projected would be put up with the Centre as well as with the local government of the union territory for early redressal.

The Minister inaugurated sports stadium Magam constructed and developed on the latest patterns by Jammu and Kashmir sports council. The Minister at the stadium witnessed a live football match and interacted with the players of the local clubs.

Irani also met DGP Dilbag Singh and other senior police officers of UT of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar. During her visit to Magam the Minister also witnessed the presentations of cultural programmes performed by renowned cultural artists organized by the Department of Social Welfare and District Information Centre Budgam.

Earlier on Tuesday, she laid the foundation stone of upgradation and macadamization of 10 km road from Budgam to Handjan area. She also participated in an event named 'POSHAN Maah 2021' organised by the Directorate of ICDS and Department of Social Welfare in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam. (ANI)