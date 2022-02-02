SMRA keeps its eye on environmental assessments for mining projects

ST. MARY’S – An anti-open-pit gold mining group, the St Mary’s River Association (SMRA), has launched a public education initiative, hoping to keep residents informed about the less well-understood aspects of environmental assessments (EA) in the province.

“The approval process has many stages which allow folks to provide input,” SMRA President Scott Beaver said. “One problem, however, is that such a long-drawn-out process can be hard on communities and volunteers. There are many public comment periods and folks opposing must try to be vigilant and ready to respond with little notice.”

The SMRA’s Facebook page carries a link to its NOPE (No Open Pit Excavation) website, which details the 17 steps a mining company must successfully complete before its project is greenlit in Nova Scotia: from Project Description to Regulatory Decision and Mitigation.

The Atlantic operations of Australian mining company St Barbara – whose open pit proposals for Beaver Dam and Fifteen Mile Stream, in the centre of the province, and Cochrane Hill, near Sherbrooke, are at various stages of EA – hopes to expand its operational capabilities beyond its existing Touquoy mine near Middle Musquodoboit over the next few years.

The Cochrane Hill project still sits at Step 7 in the process, and hasn’t budged since 2019, according to the NOPE: “The EIS [Environmental Impact Statement] Guidelines were provided to the proponent [St Barbara] on Jan. 4, 2019. The proponent [had planned] to submit its EIS to the Agency in Aug./Sept. 2019.”

Since then, St Barbara has postponed its opening plans for Cochrane Hill by years.

“The introduction of Anaconda’s new proposed open pit gold mine in Goldboro now makes five giant open pit gold mines in various stages of planning along the mainland of Nova Scotia’s Eastern Shore,” Beaver said.

“I believe it is a good thing that Atlantic Gold has pushed back the development of Cochrane Hill to 2024. Its three new sites in various stages of development all depend somewhat on the next in sequence, so we watch with a keen eye as the ever-moving progression of open pit gold mines take a strong foothold on our surrounding environment.”

St Barbara’s Atlantic operations did not respond to an email requesting comment.

Alec Bruce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal