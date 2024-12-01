Smothers' late TD helps NC State edge rival North Carolina 35-30 in Brown's farewell at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Hollywood Smothers slipped through the middle of the line for a 2-yard touchdown with 25 seconds left to help N.C. State beat rival North Carolina 35-30 on Saturday night in the Tar Heels' final game under Mack Brown.

Smothers' short TD run capped the go-ahead 75-yard drive that pushed the Wolfpack (6-6, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) to bowl eligibility. The key play was CJ Bailey's deep ball to Noah Rogers, who snagged a 44-yard catch while taking contact from two defenders to set up the go-ahead score.

That capped a wild finish that saw the Tar Heels (6-6, 3-5) take a 30-29 lead on Omarion Hampton's 47-yard catch and run to the end zone with 1:51 left in a huge day for UNC's top weapon.

“These kids just get up and fight — these grown men get up and fight, and I'm proud of them,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. “Every time they made a play on their sideline, we responded with a play on our sideline.”

Hampton ran for 185 yards and a touchdown to go with four catches for 78 yards.

“I'm absolutely amazed that they were able to compete like they did tonight and play as hard as they did, with all the pressure on them and with the uncertainty in their future,” Brown said. “So I'm really, really proud of them.”

When it was over, the teams scuffled and had to be separated near midfield after at least one N.C. State player tried to plant a Wolfpack flag on UNC's home field. That came as UNC posted a thank you to Mack and wife Sally Brown on the video board before the teams headed to opposite tunnels — with Wolfpack players celebrating in front of their fans and even doing somersaults while the Tar Heels headed somberly to their locker room.

The takeaway

N.C. State: N.C. State was picked fourth in the ACC, but an unimpressive opening-night win against Western Carolina foreshadowed trouble. There were blowout losses to Tennessee and Clemson, as well as home losses to instate foes Duke and Wake Forest before last weekend's close loss at Georgia Tech set up this win-to-bowl scenario.

UNC: The Tar Heels were coming off a lopsided loss at Boston College, which killed optimism about the team's trajectory during a three-game win streak immediately preceding it. Then came the announcement that Brown wouldn't return as coach on Tuesday to set this up as a farewell moment for the winningest coach in program history who also led Texas to the 2005 national title.

Testy vibes

The rivalry chippiness got going quickly when N.C. State offensive lineman Timothy McKay went low for a block and hit the planted left leg of Kaimon Rucker, leaving the Tar Heels’ pass rusher face down on the turf in pain in the first quarter. As trainers tended to Rucker — who ultimately was helped to the tunnel and didn’t return — fellow UNC linemen Jahvaree Ritzie and Desmond Evans stood near the middle of the field pointing and yelling toward Wolfpack players gathered on the sideline.

Two possessions later, officials declared offsetting unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties on every player on the field after a post-play bit of tangled jawing. And in the second period, UNC offensive lineman Howard Sampson was flagged for unnecessary roughness after running in late after a big run by Hampton to hit Wolfpack cornerback Brandon Cisse late and leave him shaken up.

Afterward, Rucker arrived to talk to reporters on crutches and wearing a boot on his lower left leg, saying he had a fractured fibula.

Up next

Both the Wolfpack and Tar Heels await bowl destinations — with the latter also awaiting the hiring of their next coach.

Aaron Beard, The Associated Press