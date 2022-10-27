Smotherman leads in Bermuda with late alternate Atwal 1 back

·4 min read

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Arjun Atwal went to Bermuda without having competed in the three months since his father died and without the guarantee of a tee time. He walked off Port Royal on Thursday with an 8-under 63 that left him one shot behind in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Atwal had not played golf of any kind since returning from India until last Friday, and he wasn't sure how his 49-year-old body would hold up over 18 holes. He felt great, and he played even better.

Atwal was one shot behind Austin Smotherman, who had nine birdies and a clean card in calm morning conditions, and Harrison Endycott of Australia, who played his final five holes in 5 under. Each had a 62.

Scoring conditions were so ideal that nearly 75% of the 132-man field broke 70.

No one was more surprised than Atwal, whose lone PGA Tour victory was in the Wyndham Championship in 2010 on a sponsor exemption.

The field is so weak for this tournament — only one player from the top 50 in the world ranking — that Atwal was high enough on the alternate list to fly to the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Nicholas Lindheim withdrew with a back injury. Atwal was eating breakfast, had time to hit a few drivers, headed to the first tee and promptly opened with three straight birdies.

“I haven't played much golf. I lost my father about three months ago in India, so I went over there,” Atwal said. “I just haven't played golf, and forget walking. I played 18 holes at Isleworth last Friday in a golf cart, and it's not the same as this place. So I'm really pleased I got through the 18 holes and I'm not worn out as such.”

The Friday game at home in Florida was his only golf since the 3M Open in Minnesota on July 21, when he was disqualified after a 73.

The loss of his father hit hard — the first death in his immediate family — though he said it brought him a better perspective.

“The game's just a game. I take it for what it is now,” Atwal said. “I have nothing to prove to anybody. I've won out here. I've won on the European Tour, the Asian Tour, and I'm looking forward to the 50 tour next year after March.”

Smotherman is just getting started. He finished at No. 137 in the FedEx Cup last year as a rookie, but was able to keep his full card when he moved into the top 125 with all the players defecting to LIV Golf.

He was bracing for big wind, much like he experienced last week in Dallas for the member-guest at Trinity Forest. He got nothing like that in the morning calm when he had a bogey-free round for his best score on the PGA Tour.

Endycott joined him at 62, though it wasn't an ideal start. He opened with two bogeys. By the end of the round, the Australian had seven birdies and two eagles to atone for that. And as good as the weather was, this was the day to take advantage.

“I don't think we're going to get too many rounds out here with no wind,” Endycott said.

The four players who joined Atwal at 63 included Adam Schenk, whose wife said he missed his flight on Monday because he left his clubs at home.

Sean O'Hair and Thomas Petry were among those at 64. The group at 65 featured Seamus Power of Ireland, who at No. 48 is the highest-ranked player at Port Royal.

Winnipeg's Nick Taylor was the leading Canadian at 66 for the day. David Hearn of Brampton, Ont., shot 67 and Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., had 70 for the day.

Missing from the field was Grayson Murray. The Royal Gazette reported he was injured in a scooter accident on the Bermuda roads.

John Daly rolled his way to a 71. Daly is allowed to use a cart on the PGA Tour through the American with Disabilities Act because of osteoarthritis in his right knee.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Revealing stats after 4 Raptors games

    Amit Mann looks at interesting stats that tell the story of Toronto's first four games of the season and where they hope changes are made as they aim to find some consistency in their play.

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Hellberg helps Senators win fourth straight by beating hot Stars

    OTTAWA — One man’s misfortune is another man’s big break. Such was the case for Magnus Hellberg on Monday. After starting netminder Anton Forsberg was ruled out of the game due to injury, Hellberg came in to make just the third start of his NHL career. The first came almost nine years ago to the day. All Hellberg did on Monday was make 29 saves as the Senators defeated the Dallas Stars 4-2. “I’ve been waiting to get a start for a couple of weeks now, so obviously it was nice to finally be in net

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Canadiens acquire defenceman Nicolas Beaudin from Blackhawks for centre Cam Hillis

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenceman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade for centre Cam Hillis on Wednesday. Beaudin had two goals and four assists in 22 NHL games with Chicago spread over three seasons. Selected 27th overall at the 2018 draft, the 23-year-old from Chateauguay, Que., has also put up seven goals and 35 assists in 137 AHL contests. Hillis, the 66th selection in 2018, made his NHL debut with Montreal last season. The Oshawa, Ont., native register

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi

  • Canadian pairs duo Brooke McIntosh, Benjamin Mimar excited for senior Grand Prix debut on home ice

    Despite making their partnership official just days before the pandemic hit, Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar are still one of Canada's newest and youngest Canadian pairs teams ready to make their senior Grand Prix debut Oct. 29 at Skate Canada in Mississauga, Ont. "It's definitely been a wild ride," McIntosh said recently. "I don't think we would've thought that we'd have two Grand Prix going into our first senior season when we first got together." Having said that, there seems to be few ner

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Kadri, Flames stay red hot in 4-1 win over Penguins

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri remained red-hot on Tuesday, extending his points streak to six games with two goals and an assist to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jonathan Huberdeau, with his first as a Flame, and Michael Stone also scored for Calgary (5-1-0). Evgeni Malkin had the lone goal for Pittsburgh (4-2-1), which loses both ends of its back-to-back set in Alberta in regulation after starting the season with points in their first five games. Sidney Crosby,

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Tennis player Basilashvili acquitted of domestic violence

    TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Professional tennis player Nikoloz Basilashvili has been acquitted of domestic violence charges in his home country of Georgia in a case involving his former wife. The 30-year-old Basilashvili has been as high as No. 16 in the ATP rankings and is currently No. 94. He is playing in a tournament in Austria this week. In a statement emailed to reporters Tuesday by his management company, Basilashvili called the ruling in Tbilisi City Court after a two-year trial “such relief

  • J.T Miller wanted to be paid as a leader, now he needs to be one

    J.T Miller's stats through Vancouver's seven winless games to start the season are not good and after the 29-year-old centre responded to an on-ice interaction with teammate Luke Schenn by telling a reporter, "It’s none of your business,” Sam Chang called on Miller to step up and lead the Canucks through this crisis.

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar