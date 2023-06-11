Smoky skies raise health concerns in Alberta amid ongoing storm risk

Visit The Weather Network's wildfire hub to keep up with the latest on the active start to wildfire season across Canada.

Residents in many parts of Alberta are advised to limit time outdoors Sunday with wildfire smoke causing poor air quality and reduced visibility at times.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The smoky skies will also come with summer-like heat, which is continuing to help fuel thunderstorm development in parts of Western Canada, with Sunday's focus on Alberta and Saskatchewan, where the greatest chance of severe weather is.

The setup for storms won't be helpful for Alberta's ongoing wildfires, either, as the threat of lightning could spark new blazes and worsen the situation for communities such as Edson.

DON’T MISS: 'This fire is a beast': Wildfire threatening Edson less than 2 km from town

Sunday

Areas: Southern and central Alberta, as well as portions of British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Weather: A widespread risk for thunderstorms exists on the Prairies again Sunday as a boundary serves as both the trigger and focus for storms to thrive on ample instability over the region.

A lingering trough will provide enough instability to trigger another day of stormy weather. The greatest potential highlighted in orange may mean possible severe thunderstorms with larger hail for some in Alberta and Saskatchewan. A widespread risk is present, with isolated storms popping up through the day due to an unseasonably warm air mass present.

image3

DON'T MISS: What’s in wildfire smoke? Toxicologist explains health risks, best masks to use

Increased fire, smoky conditions

Temperatures and humidity continue to be an issue across Alberta and surrounding provinces as heat warnings remain in effect.

Temperatures will ease by a few degrees into early this week but will still remain quite summer-like until at least Wednesday when cooler air slides in.

image5

The fire danger on Sunday will be extreme across much of the province as hot and dry conditions continue to fuel the threat for wildfire growth and the ignition of new flames.

The air quality health index has been at high risk for many communities in the north, including Edmonton, and it looks to stay that way through Sunday.

Wildfire smoke is forecast to migrate to southern communities as the weekend comes to a close, so cities and towns in the south should prepare for deteriorating air quality and hazy skies at times Sunday and into early this week.

image6

Fires continue but change is coming

Alberta’s explosive start to the wildfire season continues with several blazes continuing to threaten residences west of Edmonton. Edson, Alta., for a second time, is under an evacuation notice for a drastically growing wildfire that threatened to jump the Yellowhead Highway on Saturday.

On Sunday, the region features a change in wind direction, which often leads to unusual and unpredictable fire behaviour. However, in the long range, incoming rain may aid in relief efforts here, and to several other fires in Alberta’s northwest.

image4

In addition, a cooler, more seasonal air mass will break up the early summer sizzle by Wednesday.

Check back frequently for the latest on conditions across Alberta.

Thumbnail courtesy of Christian King, taken in Cremona, Alta.

WATCH: What exactly is in wildfire smoke, and how can we protect ourselves?

Click here to view the video